Chief Executive Group Honors Comcast NBCUniversal, Drexel Hamilton and HumCap with its Annual Patriots in Business Award

WEST POINT, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal, Drexel Hamilton and HumCap were honored today as the winners of the 3rd annual Patriots in Business Award for their outstanding contributions to helping America's veterans, active duty military and military spouses.

The award, presented annually by Chief Executive magazine and Thayer Leadership at West Point, is part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness of best practices among America's corporate leaders when it comes to helping military veterans and their families. The award ceremony will take place during Chief Executive's 2020 CEO Talent Summit, Sept. 24 (more information: ceotalentsummit.com).

The Patriots in Business award—presented to categories of large enterprises (greater than $1B annual revenue), medium-sized businesses ($10M-$1B annual revenue) and small businesses (less than $10M annual revenue)—recognizes outstanding businesses that lead our nation in supporting active duty military members, veterans and their families and exemplify the U.S. Military Academy values of Duty, Honor and Country through their business practices and throughout their community and industry.

"Comcast NBCUniversal is honored to receive this award," said Dave Watson, President and CEO of Comcast Cable. "It's a reflection of our ongoing support to the military community and our commitment to creating an inclusive environment for our thousands of veterans, military spouses, and National Guard and Reserve employees." Comcast NBCUniversal won in this category in 2018 as well.

Anthony Felice, CEO, Drexel Hamilton, winner in the medium-sized category, said: "On behalf of Drexel Hamilton and our military veteran employees we are extremely honored to be recognized by the Chief Executive Group and Thayer Leadership. Our success hiring military veterans and making a difference within our military veteran communities would not be possible without the partnership of so many. We are proud to be united with those patriots who exemplify the values of Duty, Honor and Country alongside us through our business practices."

Tad McIntosh, founder and president, HumCap, winner in the small business category, said: "At HumCap we are proud to serve our veteran community as they have served us all well to ensure the great freedoms we have in America. We love to support successful career transitions from Service of our Country into Service in our country. We continually look for veterans to work at HumCap because of the Mission focus, service focus and team focus of veterans."

These three companies rose to the top of a highly competitive, nationwide judging process in which a panel of Thayer veterans affairs experts and CEOs with military backgrounds assessed each nominated company on their efforts to make hiring veterans and military spouses a priority; to train and retain veterans, National Guard and Reserve and their spouses; and to promote awareness and support of veterans initiatives.

"There's nothing we do that is more important than recognizing the efforts of companies like these to improve the lives of our nation's veterans," said Marshall Cooper, CEO, Chief Executive Group. "Their leadership on this critical issue should inspire all of us."

"Today's veterans have led through the most volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous scenarios and have learned the importance of focusing on mission and values, learning from mistakes, cultivating clear communications and leading dispersed teams," explains Dan Rice, president of Thayer Leadership. "These award-winning companies display incredible leadership to support veterans and their families and demonstrate how supporting veterans aligns with their corporate mission, vision and values."

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group is the leading community for business leaders worldwide. It publishes Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977), ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member and BoardMember.com, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs the Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual "CEO of the Year," a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers. Visit ChiefExecutive.net for more information.

About Thayer Leadership at West Point

Thayer Leadership is an innovative leadership institute led by an elite faculty of retired senior military officers – many of whom taught at West Point while in uniform and led at the highest levels in the military – who work with business executives sharing military experiences and leadership techniques. Thayer utilizes a diverse range of customized programs to build leaders of character by offering leadership and ethics education grounded in the U.S. Army leadership philosophy of "Be, Know, Do" and the West Point values of "Duty, Honor, Country" in the inspirational venue of the Historic Thayer Hotel at West Point on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy, as well as onsite, online, and virtually around the world. Thayer has trained more than 100,000 executives and front-line leaders from over 400 companies across multiple industries, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, financial services and more. It is a for-profit corporation not endorsed or affiliated with the U.S. Government. Learn more at thayerleadership.com.

