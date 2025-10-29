Chief Executive Officer Al Altieri Named President at WindowRama Enterprises.

Al Altieri is First to Hold Dual Role in Company History

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WindowRama, a leading supplier of windows and doors in the Northeast, announced today that Al Altieri has been named president of the company, in addition to his current position as chief executive officer. Altieri is the first person in WindowRama's history to serve in this dual capacity.

"I offer my sincere best wishes to Al as he steps into this role, and I am confident that the company is in excellent hands under his leadership," said Marc Axinn, owner of WindowRama.

Altieri has been with WindowRama since 1980, when he joined to help launch the company's first location in Amityville, NY. For more than four decades, he has been instrumental in the company's growth from a single warehouse to a regional powerhouse with 20+ retail locations across the tristate area.

Throughout his tenure, Altieri has held progressively senior roles, including Director of Distribution, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer. In 2002, he spearheaded the company's move to its current headquarters in Edgewood, NY, and he has also led WindowRama through significant industry challenges. His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic kept the company strong and positioned for success.

Under Altieri's leadership, WindowRama has focused on building a strong leadership team, improving operational efficiency, and developing long-term growth strategies. The company has sold more than $1 billion in Andersen Windows and Doors products and is recognized as the Northeast's leading Andersen supplier.

"Al's dedication to his customers and commitment to excellence within the window industry is truly inspiring," said Kris Edwards, Vice President of Sales at Andersen Corporation. "His professionalism, experience, and deep knowledge of the business consistently elevates those around him. Andersen Windows is fortunate to have such a respected and passionate leader representing our brand and values every day."

"Our vision is to continue the growth of the company once the home improvement market improves – via additional brick and mortar stores, internet sales, and mergers or acquisitions," shared Altieri.

