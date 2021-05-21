Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Riva, M.D., To Leave Ichnos Sciences

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing innovative biologic treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Alessandro Riva, M.D., will be leaving Ichnos effective August 15, 2021. We want to thank Dr. Riva for his visionary leadership as the first CEO of Ichnos. His strategic and scientific drive have given Ichnos a solid foundation to create and develop new medicines for patients. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

Effective immediately, Cyril Konto, M.D., is appointed interim CEO and Alessandro Riva will provide transition assistance and support. Cyril is an oncologist by training, with 15 years of experience in the development of cancer immunotherapies, and he held positions of increasing responsibility at Allogene Therapeutics, Pfizer, and Bristol Myers Squibb before joining Ichnos. He will work with the Ichnos Board of Directors and other members of the executive team to advance the pipeline, demonstrate clinical proof of concept for the BEAT® platform1, and complete the transition to an independent company.

"We are pleased with the progress Ichnos has made since launch and thank Alessandro for his instrumental contributions," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman of the Ichnos and Glenmark Boards of Directors. "Looking ahead, Glenmark remains committed to supporting Ichnos as the company moves forward, and I welcome Cyril to his newly expanded role."

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With a patented BEAT® technology platform, along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare. For more information, visit IchnosSciences.com.

1 Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the T-cell receptor

