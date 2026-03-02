CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER BERNADETTE TAYLOR TO RETIRE FROM FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LANCASTER, Pa., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton") (NASDAQ: FULT) today announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Bernadette Taylor will retire from Fulton on June 5, 2026.

Following Taylor's retirement, Karen Grafje, currently Director of Total Rewards and HR Solutions, will be promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer.

Bernadette Taylor Karen Grafje

Taylor joined Fulton in 1994 as Corporate Training Director and was promoted to leadership positions in Human Resources, becoming Chief HR Officer in 2015.

"Bernadette has been instrumental in developing our company culture that sets us apart and helps us attract talented colleagues," said Curt Myers, Fulton's Chairman, CEO and President. "Collaborating with leadership across the company, Bernadette and her team have created a workplace that empowers us to better serve our customers and communities. I wish her all the best in retirement!"

"Throughout my career at Fulton, I have been grateful for the opportunity to work with team members who are truly dedicated to changing lives for the better," Taylor said. "With Karen's leadership, the Human Resources team will continue to enhance our employee experience, and I am excited about the company's future."

Grafje joined Fulton three years ago, bringing more than 25 years of experience in human resources. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in industrial and labor relations, both from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Grafje's certifications include Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Society for Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and Certified Compensation Professional (CCP).

About Fulton Financial Corporation

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $32 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has more than 3,300 employees and operates 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com .

