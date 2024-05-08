Chief Information Security Officer Tellis Williams Represents Dream Exchange at Global Cyber Security Initiative 2024

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority-controlled stock exchange in the history of the United States is proud to announce that its Chief Information Security Officer ("CISO"), Tellis Williams, was featured in a fireside chat at the esteemed Global Cyber Security Initiative (GCSI) Annual Conference held at the Illinois Institute of Technology ("IIT") on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The conference, co-hosted by IIT and the Pan Asian American Business Council (PAABC), brought together nearly 200 leaders representing Chief Experience Officers ("CxOs"), CISOs, and senior cybersecurity professionals from a wide range of industries. The event featured over 20 prominent speakers addressing critical issues in cybersecurity, including the rise of Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), strategic risk management, and challenges in highly regulated industries.

Mr. Williams, a seasoned cybersecurity professional with over 25 years of experience in Information Technology and Information Security joined William Smith, Director of Strategy for Financial Services at Microsoft, in an engaging fireside chat. Their discussion delved into the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by financial institutions and presented strategies one can use to protect sensitive data in an increasingly digital landscape. The two also discussed the use of AI by major threat actors and strategies that can be implemented to help protect organizations against such threats.

"It was an honor to represent Dream Exchange at the GCSI Annual Conference and engage with such an impressive group of cybersecurity opinion leaders," said Tellis Williams. "As the financial sector continues to evolve, Dream Exchange is poised to make history as the first minority-controlled stock exchange. Since we are poised to make history very soon, it is crucial that we stay at the forefront of the best practices in cybersecurity to safeguard our clients' trust and assets."

Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange , commended Williams' participation, stating, "Tellis Williams' expertise and leadership in cybersecurity have been invaluable to Dream Exchange. His presence at the GCSI Annual Conference underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and integrity as we work towards entering the stock exchange landscape. We are proud to have him as part of our executive team."

GCSI was founded in 2016 to initially address the ongoing security concerns raised by securities regulators but has since expanded to include a broad range of industries and business sector. The annual conference was held at IIT Chicago - Kent College of Law and brought together federal, local, and academic leaders to discuss pressing issues in cybersecurity.

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

