CHIEF JUSTICE NATHAN HECHT NAMED 2025 TEXAN OF THE YEAR

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Justice Nathan Hecht has been named the 2025 Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference, the renowned annual statewide policy and business forum celebrating its 59th year on March 27-28, 2025.

The Texas Legislative Conference, a nonpartisan assembly of Texas business and political leaders, convenes annually in New Braunfels to discuss critical public policy issues. This year's panel discussions will explore timely topics such as infrastructure, gaming, and other pertinent legislative topics.

Justice Hecht will join a distinguished list of past honorees, including presidents, U.S. senators, entertainers, governors, and business icons. He will be celebrated as the 51st recipient of the Texan of the Year award on March 27 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.

"Chief Justice Nathan Hecht's recent retirement, following his record-breaking tenure as the longest-serving chief justice in the Supreme Court of Texas, marks the end of a remarkable era," said Conference Chair AJ Rodriguez. "His unwavering dedication to justice and service to Texans make him a truly deserving honoree."

Justice Hecht served as the 27th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas from 2013 through the end of 2024, becoming the court's longest-serving member. During his tenure, he championed access to justice initiatives, spearheaded technological advancements within the judicial system, and upheld judicial integrity. Beyond the bench, he has been a vocal advocate for legal aid and pro bono services, striving to ensure that justice is accessible to all Texans.

Under his leadership, the Texas judiciary has earned recognition for its innovative approaches to addressing complex legal challenges, setting a national benchmark. His commitment to fairness, efficiency, and the rule of law reflects the core values that the Texan of the Year award seeks to celebrate.

"I am deeply humbled by this recognition of the Texas Legislative Conference," said Justice Hecht. "To have been called by the people of Texas to spend most of my professional life serving on their Supreme Court has been the honor of a lifetime. Texas courts continue to uphold the sacred value of justice for our democracy."

To register and purchase tickets for the March 27 Texan of the Year Reception and the March 28 half-day conference hosted by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, visit www.nbchamber.com/TLC.

