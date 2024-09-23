Chief Justice Roberts Teaching New England Law | Boston Students in Galway, Ireland

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Jr., taught at the University of Galway in Ireland last summer as part of the New England Law | Boston Summer Program. The Irish Centre for Human Rights at the University of Galway has hosted the summer program since 2001, and Chief Justice Roberts is one of a series of distinguished lecturers through the years.

United States Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., and his wife Jane Sullivan Roberts, an Honorary Degree recipient of New England Law, with faculty and students of New England Law’s 2024 Galway Summer Program.

This year, 51 students from U.S. law schools attended the program, the overall focus being International and Comparative Human Rights Law. As well as providing a venue for the program, several members of the Irish Centre for Human Rights faculty also deliver courses for the program that are credited towards American Bar Association approved law degrees.

Dr. Ray Murphy of the Irish Centre for Human Rights at the University of Galway, comments: "The Irish Centre for Human Rights is tasked with the study and promotion of human rights and humanitarian law. Our brief is international and the opportunity to engage with the New England Law Summer Program provides an added dimension to our work. We meet not only the next generation of legal professionals from the U.S. but also some of its leading law academics. This year we were further informed by the presence of Chief Justice Roberts."

Justice Roberts' class "The United States Supreme Court in Historical Perspective" examined changes in the Supreme Court since the nation's founding, with particular emphasis on the role of the Chief Justice and how several of them, from John Marshall to William Rehnquist, have influenced the Court's role. The course also reviewed the changes that advocacy before the Court has taken over time.

"We are honored that Chief Justice Roberts is participating in our Galway program," said Dean Emeritus John F. O'Brien of New England Law | Boston, "and proud to be able to offer our students this extraordinary opportunity."

About Chief Justice Roberts

Chief Justice Roberts received an A.B. from Harvard College in 1976 and a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1979. After graduating, he served as a law clerk to the Hon. Henry J. Friendly of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and as a law clerk for then-Associate Justice William H. Rehnquist of the Supreme Court during the 1980 term. He subsequently served as special assistant to the attorney general of the United States, associate counsel to President Ronald Reagan, and principal deputy solicitor general. After practicing law in Washington, D.C., he became a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. He was nominated as Chief Justice of the United States by President George W. Bush and assumed that office in September 2005.

About New England Law | Boston

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-educational student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and all areas of practice. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu .

