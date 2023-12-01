Chief Justices of Supreme Court of Singapore and Supreme People's Court of China strengthen bilateral ties at the seventh Singapore-China Roundtable

News provided by

Supreme Court of Singapore

01 Dec, 2023, 02:06 ET

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh Singapore-China Legal and Judicial Roundtable convened in Beijing on 28 November 2023. Co-chaired by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and the President and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) of the People's Republic of China, His Excellency Zhang Jun, this year's Roundtable was especially meaningful for both Chief Justices, given Chief Justice Zhang's appointment as President of the SPC in March 2023.

Continue Reading
Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon with Chief Justice Zhang Jun
Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon with Chief Justice Zhang Jun

The two Chief Justices met to deepen the strong bilateral ties between the two judiciaries and expand the scope of judicial cooperation. A clear testament to the enduring friendship and commitment to enhance the delivery of justice in their respective jurisdictions, the Supreme Court of Singapore and the SPC have signed a total of four Memoranda of Understanding and one Memorandum of Guidance between 2017 and 2023. The two judiciaries also jointly launched a compendium of Singapore-China international commercial cases curated for their relevance to the Belt and Road Initiative in 2020. In early 2023, a Strategic Roadmap on the five pillars of bilateral partnership was established to guide the course of future Roundtables.

Speaking at the seventh Roundtable, Chief Justice Zhang reiterated that relations between the two countries were forward-looking, strategic and exemplary. Similarly, Chief Justice Menon said that in the six years since its inception, the Roundtable has established itself as a valuable platform for judicial cooperation and the exchange of ideas and experiences between the two courts. At the Roundtable, both courts shared their best practices and exchanged their perspectives on:

a. The role of judiciaries in building a transnational system of commercial justice;
b. Technical fact-finding mechanism for intellectual property cases;
c. Recent developments in the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments; and
d. Effective and speedy resolution of cases concerning the judicial supervision of arbitration.

During the four-day trip, Chief Justice Menon visited the Beijing Internet Court, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court, and the National Judges College, among others, where he delivered a lecture on "Transnational Commercial Law and the Development of the Modern-day Lex Mercatoria".

For more information, visit www.judiciary.gov.sg

SOURCE Supreme Court of Singapore

Also from this source

Singapore and Indonesia Further Enhance Bilateral Judicial Relations with Signing of Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Bilateral Judicial Cooperation

Singapore and Indonesia Further Enhance Bilateral Judicial Relations with Signing of Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Bilateral Judicial Cooperation

The Supreme Court of Singapore and Supreme Court of Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for judicial cooperation on 7 November 2023. ...
Council of ASEAN Chief Justices reflect milestones and achievements over the past 10 years, and chart strategic agenda

Council of ASEAN Chief Justices reflect milestones and achievements over the past 10 years, and chart strategic agenda

The Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) held its inaugural retreat on 20 October to reaffirm the ASEAN Judiciaries' strategic and cohesive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.