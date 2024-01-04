Chief Legal Counsel to Georgia Governor to Join Troutman Pepper

David Dove to Lead Firm's Regulatory and Economic Investment Practice in Georgia

ATLANTA , Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David B. Dove, executive counsel to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, will join Troutman Pepper to lead the national law firm's Regulatory and Economic Investment Practice in Georgia on February 1. Dove has served in several high-ranking government positions throughout his career, including executive counsel to Georgia's 83rd governor, interim director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, and chief of staff and legal counsel to the Georgia Secretary of State.

"Through his career in public service, David gained distinctive insight into the intersection of government, politics, and litigation," said Partner Charlie Peeler, Troutman Pepper's new Atlanta office managing partner. "We are delighted he has chosen to return to private practice with Troutman Pepper and are excited about what his diverse and unique experience can offer our clients here in Georgia and beyond."

"His broad experience with the economic investment efforts in Georgia over the last five years, coupled with his specific and demonstrative expertise in environmental and other state regulatory matters, make David the ideal partner," said Partner John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation department. "His leadership will substantially expand client offerings in Georgia."

The practice is part of the firm's larger Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement (RISE) Practice Group, which counsels clients in a wide range of legal and public policy matters. For businesses in heavily regulated industries, the team offers guidance on compliance and reporting as well as, when necessary, litigation and administrative appeals of regulatory enforcement actions. The team also partners with businesses and industry groups to work proactively on legislative strategy, state attorneys general interactions, and the regulatory rulemaking process.

"I am looking forward to re-entering private practice with Troutman Pepper, which has the client service, innovation focus, and industry reputation that aligns with my practice vision," Dove said. "I have been honored to work with Governor Kemp and the Kemp family in many different capacities over the last 14 years. I am thankful for the trust they have placed in me to manage his office's legal matters, and I look forward to applying my skills and expertise to the representation of Troutman Pepper's clients."

As the Governor's executive counsel, Dove's achievements were many. Working with the Attorney General's office, he helped to secure landmark victories in the Tri-State Water Wars, namely in In Re ACF Basin and in the 9-0 decision at the Supreme Court of the United States in Florida v. Georgia. He also marshaled Governor Kemp's appointments, resulting in the most diverse group of judicial appointments in Georgia history. He is one of four Georgia commissioners for the Uniform Law Commission. He served as a member of the Georgia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, the Georgia Jobs and Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee, and Chair of the Georgia Opioid Settlement Advisory Commission.

Dove earned his JD and bachelor's degrees from the University of Georgia, where he remains engaged, serving as chairman of the Alumni Board of Directors for its School of Public and International Affairs and as a board member for the Law School Alumni Council. He also serves as an adjunct professor of law.

