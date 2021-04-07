Chief of Staff of Dstl's New Exploration Division Joins the Ploughshare Board

SALISBURY, England, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ploughshare Innovations, the technology transfer office for the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Non-Executive Director to its board.

Ploughshare is pleased to welcome Rebecca Saunders Jones to its board. Rebecca is the Chief of Staff to the Division Head of Dstl's new Exploration Division and brings expertise in strategic development, business operations and organisational change.

Simon Devonshire, Chairman of Ploughshare Innovations, on welcoming Rebecca said:

"The UK Government invests billions of pounds in scientific research. Ploughshare helps identify and deploy innovations to benefit society and our customers most. Given Becca's extensive career and leadership at Dstl, we look forward to harnessing her expertise to maximise that positive impact."

Rebecca, who has a technical background in Human and Social Science, spent the first part of her career providing advice to defence and security customers on the design of military vehicles.

Since joining Dstl 13 years ago, she has followed a career in leading people and capabilities, and initiating organisational change programmes. The strategic direction aspect of her role has seen her have a leading responsibility in establishing Dstl's Exploration Division, which aims to bring organisations together to identify, assess and promote novel technology, concepts, systems and strategy for defence and security.

Rebecca, who is passionate about unlocking the potential in other people and organisations, said:

"Ploughshare Innovations is embarking on a new strategic direction and I am thrilled to be part of the team that will truly unlock the potential of this business. Ploughshare is a hub for fantastic defence and security innovations that can benefit wider society, and I am looking forward to using my knowledge and networks to ultimately get the best scientific discoveries into mass adoption."

Rebecca was appointed to the Ploughshare board in February 2021.

Notes to editors

Dstl unveils new Exploration Division

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dstl-unveils-new-exploration-division

About Ploughshare Innovations

Ploughshare Innovations is the technology transfer organisation for the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl). It turns 'swords into ploughshares' by enabling businesses to gain access to defence and security technology developed by leading government laboratories. Ploughshare ensures Government technology is put to good use and benefits the UK, society as a whole, and humanity by applying innovative technology to improve people's lives. Since its creation in 2005, the company has licensed more than 120 technologies and attracted £140 million of investment. www.ploughshareinnovations.com

About Dstl – The science inside UK defence and security

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) delivers high-impact science and technology (S&T) for the UK's defence, security and prosperity.

Dstl is an Executive Agency of the MOD with around 4,500 staff working across four sites; Porton Down, near Salisbury, Portsdown West, near Portsmouth, Fort Halstead, near Sevenoaks, and Alverstoke, near Gosport.

What we do:

Research – original research and concepts, creating new capabilities for defence and security

Requirements and Evaluation – Dstl S&T support to assess, evaluate and deliver current and next generation capabilities

Specialist Advice & Services – our knowledge and facilities are ready to meet priority needs

Operational Support – rapid and deployed S&T to meet the urgency of operations

Dstl is a proven national asset, giving the UK clear advantage across science, technology, cyber and information.

