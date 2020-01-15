Chief Officer at Expereo to Present at BrightTALK Summit

RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expereo, the world's largest managed internet network and cloud connectivity solutions provider, has announced a webinar hosted by Chief Commercial Officer, Sander Barens, to be held on January 21 at 12pm EST as part of the three-day BrightTALK virtual summit on Modernizing the Data Center.

The 45-minute presentation will center on solutions for multi-national companies exploring how they can simplify their global networks, with particular focus on:

Process streamlining

Budget reduction

Expansion challenges

Digital transformation journeys

Digital transformation The future of connectivity

The enterprise-level network is evolving quickly, and organizations are benefitting from the secure, flexible and resilient connectivity offered by SD-WAN solutions.1 In a 2019 survey among senior WAN connectivity decision makers from large enterprises, 55% of respondents cited security as a key feature, with 25% saying "they plan to deploy SD-WAN in the next 12 months in a bid to improve the security of their expanding networks."

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Mr. Barens will share his expertise and Expereo's solutions with IT leaders in charge of creating and maintaining network plans. He looks to provide guidance around network visibility and transparency, SLAs to consider when moving to cloud and SD-WAN, requirements for underlays, and the right internet support for various cloud applications.

"I'm eager to use this platform as a knowledge share," Mr. Barens remarked. "To discuss these common issues with other IT leaders and hopefully provide solutions that make their network plans more robust, more secure, and more transparent, is exciting."

Expereo's industry-leading content will accompany presentations by leaders at Adiya, Inc. and Nemertes Research. BrightTALK offers professional development and networking opportunities targeted to professionals in the B2B space.

Please visit BrightTALK's website to learn more about Expereo's webinar and sign up for free.

About Expereo

Expereo is a global provider of managed internet and hybrid networks, SD-WAN, and Cloud connectivity solutions. Their portfolio provides internet connectivity, cloud acceleration, network optimization, SD-WAN, network security managed services, and managed professional and field services for network solutions.

Expereo powers enterprise and government sites in over 190 countries. They help customers improve productivity, enhancing the Cloud with agile, flexible, and optimized Internet performance.

