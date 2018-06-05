Chief Operating Officer for 7-Eleven Joins Urban Air Board

"I am honored to have been elected to the Urban Air board," said Tanco. "Urban Air is at the forefront of the active family entertainment industry, and the company has tremendous future potential, both in the United States and globally. This is an exciting time to get involved and share what I have learned as this franchise executes breakthrough results."

Before joining 7-Eleven, Tanco spent 17 years at Yum! Brands, most recently as Chief Franchise Officer for Pizza Hut where he had P&L responsibility for 5,000 franchised units. During his tenure at Yum! Brands, Chris served in various roles and instituted a significant restructuring of the franchise systems, authoring what he dubbed the "Pizza Hut Path." Prior to Yum!, Tanco was a successful entrepreneur in the Philippines and holds a bachelor's degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. Tanco speaks four languages including Tagalog.

"Chris's broad experience across multiple platforms will be an invaluable addition to our company and our franchisee base," said Michael Browning, Urban Air's Founder and CEO. "We appreciate his willingness to join our company and look forward to benefitting from his judgment and counsel."

Urban Air Adventure Park is a full-service, active entertainment center experiencing significant growth, signing five new franchisees per month. Entrepreneur Magazine has called it one of the fastest growing franchises in world: www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew.

