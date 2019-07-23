Chief scientific officer and sepsis researcher recognized by Shock Society

The Distinguished Service Award honors a member of the Shock Society who has shown sustained commitment to the betterment of the Society. Nominations for the Award are solicited annually from the membership.

"Dr. Wang is a world leader in sepsis research and a Feinstein Institutes leader who drives our mission to create knowledge to cure disease," said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes. "We are honored to have his dedication recognized by the Shock Society."

Dr. Wang, in addition to being the CSO and a professor at the Feinstein Institutes, is the vice chairman for research in the department of surgery at North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. He is also professor of surgery and molecular medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

His research focus is on sepsis. He and his team identified a novel inflammatory mediator, cold-inducible RNA-binding protein (CIRP) in animal models of hemorrhage and sepsis as well as in the blood of individuals admitted to the surgical intensive care unit with hemorrhagic shock. Dr. Wang and his colleagues generated several peptides from the CIRP molecule and identified one such peptide, C23, as the inhibitory peptide of CIRP. Recent studies demonstrated the protective effect of C23 in hemorrhagic shock.

After the discovery that CIRP is a novel mediator of shock and sepsis, Dr. Wang and colleagues extended their studies to examine its role in brain-related injuries. The studies demonstrated that CIRP plays an important role in stroke-associated neuroinflammation and brain injury. One of Dr. Wang and his team's recent discoveries was the development of an experimental model of neonatal sepsis and demonstrating the protective role of MFG-E8 in neonatal sepsis. They are currently conducting studies to investigate the mechanism involving systemic inflammatory response syndrome in neonates as well as identifying novel treatment strategies for neonatal sepsis.

