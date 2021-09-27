Chief Spokesman for U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, Steve Sandberg, Joins MikeWorldWide Public Relations Agency as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading public relations agencies, today announced the hiring of Steve Sandberg as Senior Vice President in its public affairs practice. Sandberg previously served in senior communications roles including as chief spokesperson for U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sandberg brings more than two decades of journalism, media relations, public policy, government, and strategic and crisis communications experience to the team. He developed and executed strategic multimedia communications plans for Sen. Menendez to drive public policy and elevate key issues, led crisis communications and rapid-response efforts, and served as communications director during a successful re-election campaign. Before working for the senator, Sandberg was an award-winning journalist and broadcaster, covering politics, crime, sports, courts, natural disasters, and human-interest stories as a general assignment reporter for 1010 WINS in New York City, the #1 listened-to all-news radio station in the nation.

"Steve's experience advising high-level officials on the front lines of critical communications is a valuable resource to MWW clients when today's environment has created a need for always-on issues management," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide.

"I'm excited to join the talented team at MWW and get to work," said Sandberg. "MWW is a recognized leader, that most importantly is action-oriented, applying its vast knowledge and experience to creatively solve problems and make a real difference for its clients' challenges."

