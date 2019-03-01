PHOENIX, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Squad Records recently announced the upcoming release of J.Rob The Chief's second album, "Eight," for March 8, 2019. The album will be featured in a subsequent release show two days later on March 10 at the Monarch Theatre in Phoenix. "Eight" features artists A.D. as well as Yung Reece, with appearances from guest producers K-Beatz, Hurricane and JSHP LIOR. "Eight" was executively produced by Stevie Hardy.

"Eight" is a tour de force, with multiple tracks that include:

Chief Squad Records Releases Second Album from J.Rob The Chief: ‘Eight’

The Dress (Prod. by Stevie Hardy )

) True Colors ft. Yung Reece (Prod. by Stevie Hardy )

(Prod. by ) 5 AM (Prod. by Stevie Hardy )

(Prod. by ) India Love (Prod. by Stevie Hardy )

(Prod. by ) Gotta Be Down (Prod. by Stevie Hardy )

(Prod. by ) Run it Back (Prod. by JSHP LIOR)

2 Plus ft AD (Prod. by K-Beatz)

Changed (Prod. by Hurricane)

Brief Bio of J.Rob The Chief

A native of Phoenix, J.Rob The Chief is part of a musical legacy that began with his entertainer father, who encouraged him to write music starting around the age of 10. Performing for multiple family functions as he grew up, J.Rob The Chief eventually began to understand that music would forever shape him as person. It was at the age of 18 however, after dedicating a show to the memory of his late father, that J.Rob added "The Chief" to his stage name. In honoring his mentor, an artist was officially born.

J.Rob also acknowledges his strong Dominican roots in the hard work and dedication to family modeled to him by his mother. Growing up in a musically rich environment — listening to hip-hop and R&B, in addition to his mother's favorite Bachata and Merengue — J.Rob The Chief recognizes all of the varied influences that continue to inform his artistic choices. He plans to continue that legacy, now that he has become a parent.

Preorder the album on iTunes: "Eight"

Learn more about artist, J.Rob The Chief on:

Facebook: Facebook.com/jrobthechief

Instagram: @jrobthechief

Twitter: @jrobthechief

YouTube: youtube.com/therealjrob

About Chief Squad Records

Formed in Phoenix in 2018 to directly support the musical endeavors of J.Rob The Chief, Chief Squad Records produces both Hip-Hop and R&B records. J.Rob The Chief often collaborates with best friend and producer, Stevie Hardy, formerly of Epicenter Recording Studios. With a gradually growing roster of artists, Chief Squad Records is content to take its time producing albums slowly and carefully, emphasizing musical quality over quantity. Learn more at: J.Rob The Chief.

