Canvs Chief Strategy Officer, Stuart Schwartzapfel, Acknowledged in NYC Television Week's 40 Under 40

"We always have known Stu to be a media innovator. He's constantly pushing the Canvs team forward and forcing us to ask the challenging questions about where the industry is headed next," said Founder & CEO Jared Feldman. "We're proud to see him recognized in such a meaningful way by his peers."

The Television industry is constantly changing. New metrics, big data, and digital disruption are drivers in remaking the way content is developed and delivered. NYC Television Week's 40 Under 40 acknowledges individuals who have helped create, market, and sell what drives engagement among television viewers.

ABOUT FUTURE

Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Group operates two separately managed brand-led divisions: Media and Magazine. The Group has a reach of 100m+ globally, including 62m online users and 63m social media reach.

The Magazine division is brand-led. It has over 100 market-leading publications, with 10 key titles.

The Media division focuses on being at the forefront of digital innovation, in particular the high growth technology and games markets, with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It has a number of leading brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Generate, The Homebuilding and Renovating Show and Golden Joysticks Awards.

ABOUT CANVS

Canvs uses patented semantic AI and machine learning systems to understand how people feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact created for brands, agencies, and media companies. Organizations including Comcast, Fox, Turner and Netflix use Canvs daily to create research efficiencies, unlock authentic marketing opportunities and increase revenue by enabling emotions to be used as a currency in business-critical media decisions. Canvs was recently named to the ARF A List, recognizing the most innovative companies in measurement. The company is also an official Facebook Media Solutions partner and has a strategic relationship with Nielsen as the sole provider of qualitative insights. For more information, please watch.

Media Contact:

Emily Kostic

646.201.9124

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chief-strategy-officer-stuart-schwartzapfel-acknowledged-in-nyc-television-weeks-40-under-40-300674020.html

SOURCE Canvs

Related Links

https://www.canvs.ai

