"Our number one goal is to serve those who serve others, which is why our motto at Chief Supply is 'Putting First Responders First'," said Vanina Delobelle, CMO of Chief Supply. "We strive to make the shopping experience simple, straightforward, and always at exceptional values. These are changes that our clients have asked for, and it makes us very proud to be able to begin offering them."

The new site will help customers make the best choices for their needs. Additional enhancements include:

The ability to pay with gift cards,

Instant credit for online returns,

A fully mobile-optimized experience,

More content and enhanced product collections,

Blogs, and

Question and answer sections.

The newly redesigned site is live now. Users do not need to redirect their web browsers to experience the new site.

About Chief Supply

Born in 1977, Chief Supply is the go-to resource for outfitting those in the military, law enforcement, fire, and EMS fields. With more than 55,000 supplies from more than 375 respected brands, Chief Supply aims to be the first name in serving those who serve their communities. With sales and corporate centers in Oregon and North Carolina, Chief Supply believes in supporting those in public service. They are proud to support Hometown Heroes, Brotherhood of the Badge, and the Healing Heroes Outdoors charities. With just over 60 dedicated employees, Chief Supply places a high dedication to customer service and looks forward to hearing from those in the public service sector. To learn more about Chief Supply, please visit www.chiefsupply.com.

Media Contact:

Vanina Delobelle

CMO

www.chiefsupply.com

704.717.2005

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chief-supply-unveils-new-user-focused-website-300649156.html

SOURCE Chief Supply