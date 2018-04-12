Chief to Offer Additional Collision Repair Solutions for Heavy-Duty Vehicles through Agreement with Celette

"As truck manufacturers modernize their manufacturing methods and incorporate new materials and technology in their vehicles, collision repair shops need new tools, equipment and repair methodology to properly repair those vehicles after they're damaged in a collision," says Lee Daugherty, Chief director of collision sales – the Americas. "Working with Celette lets us offer shops a full line of heavy-duty collision repair equipment from a single, trusted source — the local Chief distributor."

Chief reintroduced a heavy-duty collision repair equipment line for repairing trucks, trailers, buses and other large vehicles in 2015. It currently includes frame racks, lifts, a heavy-duty rivet gun and other equipment. Details on the new product mix and launch timing will be announced later.

For more information about Chief's heavy-duty equipment, visit www.chiefautomotive.com/Chief-HD/, contact your local Chief distributor or call (800) 445-9262. You can also follow Chief on Twitter, twitter.com/ChiefAutomotive, and Facebook, facebook.com/ChiefAutomotive.

About Chief

Chief is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-quality collision repair equipment and services. The Chief product line includes frame-pulling equipment, vehicle-anchoring systems, measuring systems, vehicle dimensional specifications, joining equipment such as welders and rivet guns, wheel service and alignment equipment, as well as related equipment like adhesive debonders and fume extractors. Through Chief University, Chief provides comprehensive training on structural analysis, computerized measuring, collision dynamics, aluminum repair, and design based repair.

Chief is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand. VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 13 major vehicle lifting and collision repair brands: Rotary®, Chief, Forward®, Direct-Lift®, Revolution®, Hanmecson®, Ravaglioli, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

