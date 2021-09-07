Chiefs, Bucs Clear Super Bowl Favorites Ahead of Week 1, According to TheLines.com

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2021 NFL season as the top-two betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVI and among the biggest favorites to win in Week 1, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in U.S. regulated sports betting markets.

A consensus of that nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet, SugarHouse, and Unibet — place the reigning AFC champion Chiefs at +500 to win the Super Bowl, meaning bettors would win $500 for every $100 wagered. At individual sportsbooks, the Chiefs are being offered within a tight range between +450 at BetMGM to +500 at several sportsbooks. The Bucs, the reigning Super Bowl champs, stand as a consensus +650 pick, offered at as low as +600 at DraftKings and PointsBet as high as +700 at BetMGM. At +1150, the Buffalo Bills are the next closest.

Of course, bettors' favorites change from state to state.

"As long as Pat Mahomes and Tom Brady are healthy, oddsmakers are going to like their teams' chances to win the Super Bowl," said Brett Collson, betting analyst at TheLines.com. "But in the NFL, things rarely play out exactly as expected. If history is a guide, at least one team with relatively long odds will find itself in contention by year's end."

The top teams are followed by:

Baltimore Ravens (+1400)

Green Bay Packers (+1400)

San Francisco 49ers (+1400)

49ers (+1400) Los Angeles Rams (+1500)

(+1500) Cleveland Browns (+1600)

Seattle Seahawks (+2500)

Tennessee Titans (+3000)

Los Angeles Chargers (+3300)

Dallas Cowboys (+3500)

Indianapolis Colts (+3500)

New England Patriots (+3700)

New Orleans Saints (+4000)

Miami Dolphins (+4000)

Arizona Cardinals (+4800)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000)

Washington Football Team (+5000)

Denver Broncos (+5000)

Minnesota Vikings (+5000)

Chicago Bears (+6600)

Atlanta Falcons (+8000)

New York Giants (+8000)

Carolina Panthers (+9000)

Las Vegas Raiders (+10000)

Philadelphia Eagles (+12500)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+13000)

New York Jets (+15000)

Cincinnati Bengals (+15000)

Detroit Lions (+25000)

Houston Texans (+30000)

Week 1

The Buccaneers are Week 1's biggest favorite at -8, followed by the Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) and the San Francisco 49ers (-7). Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 6-point favorites over the Cleveland Browns, and with an over/under of 53 points, no Game 1 matchup is expected to bring more offense.

The consensus point spreads for the rest of the Week 1 slate:

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8); over/under 52

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (-3); over/under 48

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (-6.5); over/under 49

Minnesota Vikings (-3) at Cincinnati Bengals; over/under 48

San Francisco 49ers (-7) at Detroit Lions; over/under 45.5

49ers (-7) at Detroit Lions; over/under 45.5 Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans (-2.5); over/under 52

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts; over/under 49.5

Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at Washington ; over/under 44.5

; over/under 44.5 New York Jets at Carolina Panthers (-4.5); over/under 45

Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5) at Houston Texans; over/under 44.5

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs (-6); over/under 53

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-3); over/under 44

Green Bay Packers (-4) at New Orleans Saints; over/under 50

Denver Broncos (-3) at New York Giants; over/under 42

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (-7.5); over/under 45

Baltimore Ravens (-4) at Las Vegas Raiders; over/under 51

"The first week of the NFL season is typically the hardest for oddsmakers to gauge," Collson said. "That leaves some attractive lines. But the difficult part for bettors is identifying the teams that will over perform and those that will disappoint."

To access updated lines and a betting guide for every NFL team, visit www.thelines.com/betting/nfl. To access Week 1 odds, visit www.thelines.com/nfl-week-1-lines-2021/.

About the TheLines.com:

TheLines is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated sports betting in the United States. Affiliated with the PlayUSA.com Network, TheLines.com provides original daily reporting and offers player advocacy tools related to the advancement of safe, licensed, and legal online sports betting.

Contacts:

Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775-338-0745, [email protected]

SOURCE TheLines.com