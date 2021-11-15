Chiefs-Cowboys Promise Plenty of Offense in Week 11

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFL's Week 11 schedule features a matchup of two of the best offenses in the league, but a relatively high points total is hardly new territory for the Kansas City Chiefs. But Sundays' matchup with the Chiefs will mark the first time the Dallas Cowboys, which is leading the league in scoring average, is involved in a game with an over/under of 55 points on the Monday before the game, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

A consensus of the nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, PointsBet, PlaySugarHouse, and Unibet — place the point total for the Cowboys-Chiefs at 56 points. That marks the eighth time a game this year has featured an over/under of 55 points or more. All but one of those games have included the Chiefs, despite Kansas City ranking ninth in the NFL by scoring 26.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are scoring 31.6 points per game, 0.5 points per game more than No. 2 Buffalo. Is this a case of oddsmakers being too reliant on reputation? Not really. Of Dallas' nine games this year, the game has gone over the points total five times. Meanwhile, the over has been the pick in five of 10 games that the Chiefs have played.

"A three-game stretch in which Kansas City averaged 12 points per game skewed the offensive numbers a bit, but the Chiefs are still very much a high-flying offense," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. "Regardless of point averages, these are two of the league's best offenses led by two of the game's biggest stars in Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott. That will make the over a popular pick."

The consensus point spreads for Week 11 games, as of Monday, Nov. 15:

New England Patriots (-6) at Atlanta Falcons; over/under 46.5

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (-7); over/under 49.5

Baltimore Ravens (-6) at Chicago Bears; over/under 45

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns (-10); over/under 45

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-10.5); over/under 45

Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings; over/under 49.5

Miami Dolphins (-3) at New York Jets; over/under 45

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5); over/under 43.5

Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers (-2.5); over/under 43.5

San Francisco 49ers (-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars; over/under 46.5

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5); over/under 56

Arizona Cardinals (-2) at Seattle Seahawks; over/under 50

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-4); over/under 47.5

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.5); over/under 50.5

