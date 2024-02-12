Chiefs Fans Rely on Rally House After Back-To-Back Super Bowl Wins

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVIII champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers last night in Las Vegas, and Rally House was prepped and ready to reopen their doors to excited fans before the confetti was able to hit the ground at Allegiant Stadium. Once the clock hit zero, Rally House quickly launched their full Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Champions event collection on their website and reopened all KC Metro locations, allowing fans to shop pre-printed merchandise while excitement was at its peak. The Chiefs are the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in nearly two decades, and the first back-to-back Super Bowl championship launch for Rally House. The experience Rally House has gained from the Chiefs LIV and LVII championships helped ensure a great launch and celebration this year.

Rally House not only understands the importance of quickly allowing fans to shop Chiefs Super Bowl gear, but also providing the largest selection to choose from. "At Rally House, the customer always comes first, and with a Chiefs Super Bowl championship that starts with product availability and a vast assortment to shop," says VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. "It's a historical time in Chiefs Kingdom, and fans expect us to carry the merchandise they're looking for to kick off the celebration, party at the parade, and commemorate the most successful run Chiefs Kingdom has seen yet!"

Along with their current inventory available, restocks and new arrivals can be expected to arrive in-store at Rally House locations over the coming weeks. Customers will enjoy shopping championship hats, tees, hoodies, drinkware, memorabilia and much more from established brands such as New Era, '47, Nike, Fanatics, Antigua, Logo Brands, Wincraft and many others.

Rally House urges shoppers to browse Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Champions merchandise at select Rally House stores and on the Rally House website. Fans can also follow the retailer on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for more details and company information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 190+ locations across 18 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House