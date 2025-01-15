CHIEFS LAUNCH "THE MAGIC NUMBER" - A BUDDY-STYLE COMEDY SERIES FOCUSED ON THE POSTSEASON JOURNEY

ORIGINAL, MULTI-PART SERIES FEATURES PETE HOLMES, HOLLY ROBINSON PEETE AND CHRISTOPHER MELONI

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Magic Number," an original, lighthearted, multi-episode buddy-style comedy series, has now dropped on the official Chiefs YouTube Channel and Chiefs official social channels, focusing on the postseason journey and bringing the magic of the playoffs to life.

Just like the electrifying energy on the field, there's also magic in Chiefs fandom – in the traditions, the spirit and the passion. "The Magic Number" follows two fans on an adventurous quest for their third friend, hoping to bring the team good luck. The multi-part series promises to deliver a mix of humor, heart and playful storytelling. The comedy is voiced by Kansas City native and Chiefs fan Jason Sudeikis, with key cast members including comedian and actor Pete Holmes (I Am Not for Everyone), actor Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street), actor Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Organized Crime), and additional surprise cameos from actor and comedian David Koechner and more.

"We are thrilled to share another special playoff campaign video with our fans, once again capturing the magic of the postseason," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "'The Magic Number' is an original concept that we created to celebrate the passion, camaraderie, friendship and joy that our fans bring year after year. With this fun and heartwarming story, we wanted to make something that resonates with all of Chiefs Kingdom, putting them at the heart of the action as we embark on another postseason journey."

The video is now live on the club's YouTube channel and social channels. Fans can catch the Chiefs-Texans in the AFC Divisional Round matchup Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC (KMBC locally in Kansas City).

SOURCE Kansas City Chiefs Football Club Inc

