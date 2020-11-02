Chiefs Steady as Super Bowl Favorites as Others Emerge Ahead of NFL's Week 9, According to TheLines.com

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their position as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl as the NFL season reaches its midpoint, but the odds have shifted significantly from Week 1 to Week 9 for much of the NFL, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting markets.

A consensus of that nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, PlaySugarHouse, and BetMGM — now place the Chiefs at +350 to win the Super Bowl, meaning bettors would win $350 for every $100 wagered. The reigning NFL champions entered the season at +600, a narrow favorite over the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers are now +550 to win the Super Bowl after opening the season at +2500. Only the Chiefs have higher expectations. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are third at +750, a shift from +1500, and the aforementioned Ravens have fallen to +900 from +650. The Seattle Seahawks are now the NFC favorites at +800, up from +2000 and supplanting the preseason NFC favorite San Francisco 49ers, who have fallen from +900 to +2800 after their Week 8 loss to Seattle.

"Death, taxes, and the Chiefs as NFL favorites are the surest bets right now," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. "The NFL is a league built on parity, and a significant change in Super Bowl odds are expected. But if there is a common theme among the favorites, it is that they all have stars at quarterbacks. In that way, it's not surprising at all that these teams are favored at the midway point of the season."

The consensus favorites to win the Super Bowl, as of Monday, Nov. 2, compared with odds ahead of Week 1:

Kansas City Chiefs (+350, from +600)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+550, from +2500)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750, from +1500)

Seattle Seahawks (+800, from +2000)

Baltimore Ravens (+900, from +650)

Green Bay Packers (+1300, from +3100)

New Orleans Saints (+1300, from +1200)

Buffalo Bills (+2200, from +2800)

Indianapolis Colts (+2500, from +2300)

Tennessee Titans (+2600, from +3000)

Arizona Cardinals (+2800, +5000)

Los Angeles Rams (+2800, +4000)

San Francisco 49ers (+3400, from +900)

Philadelphia Eagles (+4700, from +2000)

Chicago Bears (+5600, from +4400)

Cleveland Browns (+5600, from +3400)

The consensus point spreads for Week 9 games, as of Monday, Nov. 2:

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-1); over/under 50.5

Baltimore Ravens (-4) at Indianapolis Colts; over/under 44.5

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs (-10); over/under 52

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans (-6.5); over/under 46.5

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5); over/under 48.5

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-2); over/under 53

Houston Texans (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars; over/under 51.5

New York Giants at Washington Football Team (-3.5); over/under N/A

Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) at Buffalo Bills; over/under 53

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals (-5); over/under 47.5

Pittsburgh Steelers (-9.5) at Dallas Cowboys; over/under N/A

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4); over/under N/A

New England Patriots (-7) at New York Jets; over/under 41.5

To access the updated futures lines for every NFL team, and for more analysis, visit TheLines.com/odds/super-bowl. To access Week 9 odds, visit www.thelines.com/nfl-week-9-lines-2020.

