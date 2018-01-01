Chihuahuas, Move Over! There's a New Pair of Pups in Town--the Beverly Hills Bichons!

"I wanted to introduce readers of all ages to the antics of my two real-life bichons," Bloy said. "Neiman is the sister, and Marcus is her big brother. Kids can't resist the fluffy white bichon frise breed--and it doesn't hurt that the bichon named Flynn was crowned Best of Show at the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show."

A picture book featuring beautiful full-color art by Bill Maus, Pool Party takes place soon after Debbie and the pups move into their posh new home in Beverly Hills. Neiman and Marcus decide to hold a pool party to meet the other dogs in the neighborhood, and the only question is—what will Debbie think of their idea?

Welcome to the Neighborhood centers around Neiman's efforts to become the next big canine star in Hollywood by landing a part in a remake of the classic film, It's a Dog's Life, and how the nefarious Madame Legrand tries to subvert her plans. The book features delightful black-and-white art by Dietrich Smith.

The Bichons' exploits are inspired by Debbie Bloy's true-life story. A successful restauranteur in Scottsdale, AZ, she moved to Beverly Hills and into the home once owned by legendary Hollywood producer Darryl F. Zanuck.

"Neiman and Marcus have always been so playful here, I wanted to write books about their curious adventures," she says. "I believe that kids everywhere will fall in love with Neiman and Marcus--the same way I did!"

Readers can preview and purchase the books at such online retailers as amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Debbie Bloy