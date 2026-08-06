CHIHULY: RADIANT FORMS EXHIBITION EXTENDED DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND

The indoor exhibition will remain open through Jan. 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is extending its popular CHIHULY: Radiant Forms, the indoor gallery exhibition featuring works by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly, by two months through Jan. 10, 2027, due to overwhelming visitor demand.

CHIHULY: Radiant Forms at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI.

Originally scheduled to close in November, CHIHULY: Radiant Forms has drawn enthusiastic audiences from across the Midwest and beyond—offering guests an in-depth look at Chihuly's artistic evolution over 40 years across a variety of forms and styles of his vibrant, large-scale glass sculptures. The outdoor exhibition across 12 sites will end on November 1, 2026 to begin preparation for ENLIGHTEN Presented by PNC Bank.

"CHIHULY: Radiant Forms has captivated our members and guests in remarkable ways," said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. "The response has been extraordinary, and we are delighted to extend this exhibition so even more people can experience the wonder, creativity and beauty of Dale Chihuly's work. This exhibition exemplifies our commitment to providing world-class experiences that inspire curiosity and joy at the intersection of art, culture and nature."

Among the most celebrated artists working today, Chihuly is known for revolutionizing the studio glass movement and transforming perceptions of glass as a sculptural medium. His ambitious installations are distinguished by bold color, organic forms and dramatic scale—creating immersive environments that engage and inspire audiences around the world.

Presented throughout Meijer Gardens' indoor sculpture galleries, CHIHULY: Radiant Forms transforms the guest experience through luminous forms and dynamic installations that interact with the surrounding spaces, providing an in-depth journey across Chihuly's expansive career.

The exhibition complements Meijer Gardens' permanent Chihuly holdings, including the Gilded Champagne Gardens Chandelier (2002), prominently displayed in the Loeschner Grand Atrium and Lena's Garden (2009) on view in the James & Shirley Balk Café. Together, these works highlight the artist's enduring influence on contemporary art and provide visitors with a unique opportunity to engage with his creative vision.

Guests interested in seeing the outdoor CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens Presented by Macatawa Bank exhibit, included with general admission, can do so until Nov. 1, 2026.

TICKETS

CHIHULY: Radiant Forms indoor exhibit requires a separate timed-entry ticket:

$9 adults | $5 children (ages 3–13)

Members receive a 10% discount

Tickets are available online or at the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Ticketing Center upon arrival.

For tickets and additional information, visit MeijerGardens.org/Chihuly.

About Dale Chihuly

Dale Chihuly is an American artist who transforms spaces with experiments in color, light, transparency and form. He is known for his exhibitions and large-scale architectural installations around the world and for revolutionizing the studio glass movement. Chihuly works with a variety of media, including glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice, and Polyvitro, and his work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide, including Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum, and Corning Museum of Glass. Major exhibitions include Chihuly Over Venice (1995–96); Chihuly in the Light of Jerusalem (1999); de Young Museum in San Francisco (2008); Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (2011); Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond (2012); Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (2013); Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto (2016); Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas (2017); Groninger Museum, Groningen, the Netherlands (2018); Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London (2019); Gardens by the Bay, Singapore (2021); and Adelaide Botanic Garden, Australia (2024). Chihuly Garden and Glass, a long-term exhibition located at the Seattle Center, opened in 2012.

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was named the Best Sculpture Park in the United States in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, Memorable Attractions winner in the Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards, and is regularly listed in the 100-most-visited museums in the world and 15-most-visited museums in the United States by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Nick Cave, Dale Chihuly, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE, and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have presented numerous solo shows, including artists Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Richard Hunt, Cristina Iglesias, Michele Oka Donor, George Segal, David Smith, and others. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an 8-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. Learning Engagement programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings, and award-winning catering.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

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