FREDERIK MEIJER GARDENS & SCULPTURE PARK ANNOUNCES 2026 CALENDAR OF EVENTS HIGHLIGHTED BY MAJOR CHIHULY EXHIBITION

Highlights Include the Return of Dale Chihuly, Ongoing Jaume Plensa Retrospective, Third Year of ENLIGHTEN, and Signature Horticulture and Cultural Experiences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant cultural destinations and the nation's best sculpture park according to USA TODAY 10BEST, announces its 2026 calendar of major events, featuring the long-awaited return of internationally acclaimed glass artist Dale Chihuly alongside popular seasonal exhibitions and programs.

"We are energized by the year ahead and the many opportunities it brings to connect our community with world-class art and extraordinary gardens," said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. "Our 2026 calendar reflects the heart of our mission, bringing people together through art, culture, and nature in ways that spark curiosity and delight. One of the year's most anticipated highlights is the return of Dale Chihuly, with a major exhibition both indoors and throughout our outdoor spaces. We look forward to welcoming guests as they explore, learn, and find inspiration in every visit."

Anchored by CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens Presented by Macatawa Bank (May 2–Nov. 1), the 2026 schedule features the celebrated artist's third and most extensive exhibition at Meijer Gardens to date and one of only two Chihuly exhibitions in the world in 2026. Known for his pioneering work in the studio glass movement, Chihuly's installations will transform indoor galleries and outdoor gardens alike with dramatic displays of color, form and light. The exhibition will include large-scale works from throughout his career, including new installations developed in response to the natural and architectural features of the Meijer Gardens campus. Returning more than a decade after his first blockbuster presentation here, Chihuly's 2026 exhibition complements his three installations in the permanent collection and invites guests to see both his work and the gardens in a new light.

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism remains on view through March 15 before traveling to the Denver Art Museum, exploring the internationally renowned artist's themes of identity, connection and collective humanity. Plensa's first career retrospective in the United States, this extensive exhibition offers new insights into Plensa's poetic vision and the resonance of his sculpture Utopia, permanently installed in the Garden Pavilion.

In addition to these major exhibitions, the 2026 calendar includes perennial favorites such as Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming, Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens, MUMS at Meijer Gardens, ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens Presented by PNC Bank, and the University of Michigan Health–West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition.

Major 2026 Exhibitions and Signature Experiences

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism

Through March 15

This landmark exhibition explores the artist's career-long engagement with universal human themes including dreams, desire, justice, and mortality. Featuring both monumental sculptures and more intimate works, this is the first U.S. retrospective of the internationally celebrated sculptor. See website for related exhibition programming.

Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming

March 1–April 30

The Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory is transformed into a vibrant sanctuary filled with thousands of tropical butterflies, creating the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the United States and one of Meijer Gardens' most anticipated annual experiences.

CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens Presented by Macatawa Bank

May 2–Nov. 1

One of only two Chihuly exhibitions in the world in 2026, CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens Presented by Macatawa Bank is a major exhibition of international significance. The experience spans both the outdoor gardens and indoor Sculpture Galleries, creating a dynamic dialogue between glass, landscape, and architecture.

Outdoors, guests will encounter monumental glass sculptures, vibrant Reeds, and striking site-responsive installations that appear to grow from the landscape, amplifying color, light, and form throughout the gardens. Indoors, the separately ticketed gallery exhibition Chihuly: Radiant Forms traces more than 40 years of Dale Chihuly's creative journey. The exhibition features work from many of his most celebrated series, including Baskets, Macchia, Seaforms, Putti, Ikebana, Persians, Venetians, Cylinders, and Rotolo, along with original drawings that offer insight into his creative process and sources of inspiration.

Designed for visitors of all ages, CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens invites both long-term admirers and first-time viewers to experience the work of one of the world's most influential artists in a setting where art, culture, and nature meet. See website for related exhibition programming. Tickets go on sale in February.

Open Late

On select evenings when Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens are not scheduled, Meijer Gardens will remain open until 9 p.m., giving guests the chance to experience outdoor installations through dusk. Visit MeijerGardens.org/Chihuly in April for exact dates and additional details.

Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens

Various dates; lineup announced in April

A hallmark of summer in West Michigan, this beloved outdoor concert series brings an eclectic mix of national and international touring artists to the intimate, 1,900-seat Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater. Surrounded by gardens and world-renowned sculpture, guests enjoy a unique live music experience with free and convenient onsite parking, the ability to bring a picnic dinner, and the natural beauty of West Michigan's most iconic outdoor venue. The 2026 concert lineup will be announced in April.

ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens Presented by PNC Bank

Nov. 23, 2026–Jan. 2, 2027

The immersive outdoor light experience ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens Presented by PNC Bank returns with a one-mile illuminated pathway that weaves innovative light displays, music, interactive elements, and the Sculpture Park into a bespoke multisensory outdoor winter experience.

University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions

Nov. 25, 2026–Jan. 3, 2027

This signature holiday exhibition returns with international décor and displays, storytelling, and engaging programming that share holiday traditions from around the world.

Year-Round Programs and Seasonal Highlights

Plant Show Series

January–October

Plant shows offer a closer look at specific plant groups and the communities that care for them. Partnering with local and regional plant societies, Meijer Gardens presents shows focused on orchids, roses, daylilies, dahlias, bonsai, and more. Many events include workshops, demonstrations, or tours, making them ideal for both avid gardeners and curious first-time visitors.

Winter Nights at Meijer Gardens

Tuesdays, Jan. 20–Feb. 24, 5–9 pm

Guests enjoy evening hours and special programming in the Garden Pavilion, offering an elevated winter experience surrounded by sculpture, light, and seasonal culinary offerings.

Jazz Brunches

Jan. 17, Feb. 1 and 7, 11 am

The popular Jazz Brunch series returns, pairing live jazz with a seasonally inspired brunch menu crafted by the Culinary Arts team.

Spring Nights at Meijer Gardens

Tuesdays, April 21 and 28, 5–9 pm

Extended evening hours and special spring programming in the Garden Pavilion invite guests to experience art and gardens as daylight lingers.

Ayers Basement Systems Tuesday Evening Music Club

Tuesdays, June 16–Aug. 25, 7–9 pm

This outdoor music series at Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater (free with membership and included in general admission) features diverse local and regional artists in a relaxed, intimate setting, providing a weekly opportunity to enjoy live music surrounded by gardens and sculpture. The experience includes free and convenient onsite parking and the ability to bring a picnic dinner.

Sunday Strings

Select Sundays in July and August

Musicians from across West Michigan gather in the Huizenga Grand Room to present live classical chamber music during the Sunday Strings series, offering a serene complement to the outdoor summer season.

MUMS at Meijer Gardens

Oct. 1–31

MUMS at Meijer Gardens showcases Michigan's largest display of chrysanthemums, featuring thousands of garden and specialty mums in rich autumnal colors, along with fall-themed programming and Tuesday evening events.

Autumn Nights at Meijer Gardens

Tuesdays in October, 5–9 pm

Guests enjoy extended hours and seasonal programming amid brilliant fall color, with opportunities to explore both indoor and outdoor spaces after work or school.

Guest Information

Please note: Information is subject to change, and additional events will be added throughout the year. For the most up-to-date details, including special programs and ticketed experiences, visit MeijerGardens.org.

Hours

Sunday: 11 am–5 pm

Monday: 9 am–5 pm

Tuesday: 9 am–9 pm

Wednesday–Saturday: 9 am–5 pm

(unless otherwise noted for special evening events like summer concerts, Autumn Nights, Chihuly Nights, etc.)

Meijer Gardens is closed each Monday in January and February; Thanksgiving Day; Dec. 24, 25, and 31; and Jan. 1. Visit MeijerGardens.org for more information prior to visiting.

Exclusive Member Early Hours

First full weekend of each month:

Saturday: 8–9 am

Sunday: 9–11 am

Admission Rates

Adults (14–64): $25

Seniors (65 and older): $20

Students (with student ID): $19

Children (3–13): $14

Children (2 and younger): Free

Museums for All: $2

Visit MeijerGardens.org for extended spring break, summer, and holiday hours, as well as updates to the 2026 event calendar.

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was named the Best Sculpture Park in the United States in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and is regularly listed in the 100-most-visited museums in the world and 15-most-visited museums in the United States by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Dale Chihuly, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE, and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have presented numerous solo shows, including artists Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Richard Hunt, Cristina Iglesias, Michele Oka Donor, George Segal, David Smith, and others. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an 8-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. Learning Engagement programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings, and award-winning catering.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

