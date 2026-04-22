CHIHULY AT MEIJER GARDENS TO TRANSFORM MEIJER GARDENS MAY 2 TO NOV. 1 WITH EXPANSIVE OUTDOOR AND INDOOR EXHIBITION, FEATURING ENHANCED EXPERIENCES INCLUDING RADIANT FORMS AND INSIDER TOURS

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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening May 2 and running through Nov. 1, CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens Presented by Macatawa Bank invites guests to experience the work of Dale Chihuly across the outdoor landscapes of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, where art, nature, and light come together on a grand scale.

CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens Presented by Macatawa Bank

This exhibition marks the third time Meijer Gardens has hosted the internationally acclaimed artist. Spanning 12 outdoor locations across the 158-acre campus, this presentation emphasizes Chihuly's work in open-air environments, offering guests a dynamic, immersive journey through gardens, waterways, and natural vistas. Indoor installations within the Sculpture Galleries complement the experience, making this the largest and most expansive Chihuly exhibition in Meijer Gardens' history.

General admission includes access to all outdoor Chihuly installations, allowing guests to explore vibrant, large-scale works set against the changing light and seasonal beauty of the landscape.

"We are excited to welcome guests to experience Chihuly's work in a truly special way, in conversation with light, landscape, and the seasons," said Carol Kendra, Chief Operating Officer at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. "While the outdoor exhibition is the centerpiece, opportunities like Radiant Forms, Insider Tours and other related programming provide meaningful ways to go deeper and engage more broadly with the art."

To further enrich their visit, guests are encouraged to enhance their experience with two unique add-ons:

CHIHULY: Radiant Forms (Indoor Gallery Experience)

A limited-capacity, timed-entry indoor exhibition within the Sculpture Galleries, CHIHULY: Radiant Forms offers an in-depth look at Chihuly's artistic evolution across a variety of forms and styles. This curated gallery experience expands on the outdoor presentation and provides a more intimate encounter with the artist's work. Separate timed tickets are required for this interior Sculpture Gallery experience.

Chihuly Insider Tours (Daily Guided Experience)

For those seeking a deeper understanding of Chihuly and his work, Chihuly Insider Tours offer a guided exploration of key outdoor installations. Beginning on the Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden, this approximately half-mile, 45-minute tour reveals the stories, techniques, and artistic vision behind the works on view. Tickets are available online or upon arrival, with members receiving a 10% discount.

Open Late Nights

On select evenings, Meijer Gardens will remain open until dusk, offering a unique opportunity to experience the outdoor installations as natural light shifts into evening. These extended hours highlight the interplay of glass, light, and environment. For a listing of Open Late Nights, visit MeijerGardens.org/Chihuly.

TICKETS

General admission tickets include access to all outdoor Chihuly installations across the campus.

CHIHULY: Radiant Forms requires a separate timed-entry ticket:

$9 adults | $5 children (ages 3–13)

Members receive a 10% discount

Tickets are available online or at the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Ticketing Center upon arrival.

For tickets and a full schedule of Open Late Nights, tours, classes, and programs designed to complement the exhibition, visit MeijerGardens.org/Chihuly.

CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens is organized by Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in cooperation with Chihuly Studio and made possible by Macatawa Bank, a Wintrust Community Bank; the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation; the Family of Jack H Miller; Ken Bandstra and Ken Terpstra; Margy Kaye & Bill Padnos; the Louis & Helen Padnos Foundation; and the Tassell–Wisner–Bottrall Foundation.

About Dale Chihuly

Dale Chihuly is an American artist who transforms spaces with experiments in color, light, transparency and form. He is known for his exhibitions and large-scale architectural installations around the world and for revolutionizing the studio glass movement. Chihuly works with a variety of media, including glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice, and Polyvitro, and his work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide, including Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum, and Corning Museum of Glass. Major exhibitions include Chihuly Over Venice (1995–96); Chihuly in the Light of Jerusalem (1999); de Young Museum in San Francisco (2008); Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (2011); Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond (2012); Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (2013); Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto (2016); Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas (2017); Groninger Museum, Groningen, the Netherlands (2018); Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London (2019); Gardens by the Bay, Singapore (2021); and Adelaide Botanic Garden, Australia (2025). Chihuly Garden and Glass, a long-term exhibition located at the Seattle Center, opened in 2012.

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was named the Best Sculpture Park in the United States in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and is regularly listed in the 100-most-visited museums in the world and 15-most-visited museums in the United States by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Nick Cave, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE, and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have presented numerous solo shows, including artists Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Richard Hunt, Cristina Iglesias, Michele Oka Donor, George Segal, David Smith, and others. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an 8-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. Learning Engagement programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings, and award-winning catering.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

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