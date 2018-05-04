ChikPea Demonstrates Telecom Order Management (TOM) at ITW 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During International Telecoms Week, May 6th-9th at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL, ChikPea will be demonstrating its Lightning-ready Telecom Order Management solution (TOM).

ChikPea will be present at this year's ITW event in Chicago to share and learn from other experts who are striving to anticipate the emerging needs of telecom providers. One of our focuses will be the industry trend to move away from expensive and inflexible CPQ solutions to self-service portals and more advanced service delivery connectors.

Though there are a plethora of quoting systems on the market, most are designed exclusively to support sales with writing proposals. What is lacking are solutions that involve the service delivery group - those responsible for meeting promises made by the sales team. ChikPea will demonstrate our TOM solution and show how it effectively bridges sales and service within a single SAAS environment.

Come have a chat with us at table #559 in the Swiss Tower, Bronze Level, Zurich Ballroom at International Telecoms Week, May 6th-9th in Chicago.

To learn more about ChikPea or for investor-related questions, please contact us.

Company: ChikPea Inc.

Contact: Chris Nguyen

Email: cng@chikpea.com

