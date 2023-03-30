Chilco River Holdings Announces Acquisition of L. Myers Associates

Company acquires a large interest in printing and fulfillment house provider L. Myers Associates

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chilco River Holdings, Inc. ("Chilco River") (OTC: CRVH), is a multifaceted company focused on developing, manufacturing, and distributing high-growth products within diverse industries,announces it has acquired a major stake in Harrisburg, PA basedL. Myers Associates.

L. Myers Associates has been in business since 1997 andoperates a 20,000 sq ft facility in Harrisburg, PA and had sales exceeding $5,000,000 in 2022. L. Myers Associates has 10-year subcontracting agreements with the states of Maryland and Pennsylvania and is a key printing and fulfillment house provider within these states.

In addition to L. Myers Associates government-based business, L. Myers Associates is an established, long-term supplier to the hospitality sector providing apparel, uniforms and other accessories to hotel/lodging customers including a five-star hotelchain based in Pennsylvania. The company is also a Certified Small/Minority Owned business in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The CEO of L. Myers Associates, Larry Myers, stated "We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with Chilco River in tandem with executing our aggressive business plans. We're already off to a fast start in 2023 and eager to keep the momentum for a fruitful rest of the year."

Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River Holdingsconcluded, "Larry Myers and his team have a growing business with established, long-term customers which fits perfectly in the Chilco River portfolio. We've been busy with many exciting initiatives and look forward keeping shareholders updated on our progress."

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.:

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a multifaceted holding company focused on developing, manufacturing, and distributing high-growth products within diverse industries via mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

About L. Myers Associates:

About Gries and Associates:

The accounting firm of Gries and Associates is registered with The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"). The PCAOB is a non-profit organization that oversees the audits of public companies to protect investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate, and independent audit reports.

Contact:

Will Lovett

Chief Executive

OfficerChilco River Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

+1 307-217-6522

