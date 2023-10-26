Child Abuse Prevention Center Selects Janay Eustace as New President & Chief Executive Officer

First New CEO in More Than 25 Years

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Child Abuse Prevention Center, a statewide training, education, research and resource center dedicated to strengthening children, families and communities, today announced that Janay Eustace has been named as its new President and Chief Executive Officer effective Nov. 20, 2023. Eustace succeeds Sheila Boxley who served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 1997 and will continue to support the transition until the end of 2023.

Janay Eustace

Eustace brings more than 20 years of advocacy experience to the role, most recently elevating the California Youth Connection during her tenure as Executive Director. Previously, Eustace spent time at organizations including Youth Law Center (YLC), California State Department of Social Services (CDSS), County Welfare Director Association (CWDA) and the Sacramento County Department of Health and Human Services, Child Protective Services.

"Janay made a lasting impression on the board with her vision, intellect and passion," said Rachael McKinney, Board Chair of The Child Abuse Prevention Center. "She is a trusted leader and dedicated child welfare advocate with an impressive track record for elevating the organizations she leads. We have no doubt that Janay will continue to have tremendous success implementing mission driven programs and support for The Child Abuse Prevention Center."

The Center began as the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Sacramento in 1977, a small agency serving only Sacramento County. Since then, it has adopted multiple organizations evolving into The Center that it is today, representing a unique blend of agencies each taking a separate approach to child abuse prevention both locally and statewide. Today, it's a robust agency with 50 employees, 300+ AmeriCorps members, a 12-member Board, and more than 350 partner agencies. The Child Abuse Prevention Center prevents child abuse and neglect through four core strategies: Advocacy, Education, Health and Safety.

"The Child Abuse Prevention Center is known for doing remarkable work on behalf of children and families," Eustace said. "This is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I'm looking forward to building upon its success and continuing down the path of making real change."

Eustace is a Sacramento State University graduate where she received a Master of Social Work degree.

ABOUT THE CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION CENTER
The Child Abuse Prevention Center is a statewide training, education, research and resource center dedicated to strengthening children, families and communities. For more than 45 years, The Center has successfully implemented its mission of preventing child abuse and neglect by training home visitors, and family resource instructors that support and strengthen more than 300,000 families each year. The Child Abuse Prevention Center has seen a 96 percent reduction in child abuse cases among the families they have served, a 92 percent increase in school readiness for children served, and has seen 89 percent of foster youth served graduate high school or complete its equivalency. For more information about the services provided by The Child Abuse Prevention Center, visit thecapcenter.org.

