Child Advocate David S. Schulman Rallies to Help Foster Youth During the COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC Founding Partner, David S. Schulman is working to help some of the teenagers impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic. He is serving as the Honorary Committee Co-Chair for the upcoming 2021 Walk the Talk event for Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT). JIT works to help foster-youth become self-sufficient after they leave the foster care system by teaching them life skills and connecting them with the resources to help them peruse their dreams from going to school to getting a job. Schulman is honored with the Co-Chair position because of his long-term advocacy for children as a family law attorney and his personal commitment to helping needy children in the San Diego community. Schulman has raised tens of thousands of dollars and much needed awareness about foster youth and their struggles. The family law practice that is his namesake, Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC, (MSM) is also a premiere sponsor of the event.

David S. Schulman; Moore Schulman & Moore, APC Founding Partner EMPOWER Walk the Talk 2021

"Life has been challenging for most everyone during the pandemic, but the impact has been dramatic for these teenagers who were already struggling. Now more than ever they need our help at this critical time in their lives. They just want a chance to fulfill their dreams of having a home for more than a few months at a time and to be able to better their lives by getting an education or a job. They are challenged to just get their basic needs met," says Honorary Co-Chair Schulman.

The Walk the Talk event gives a limited number of guests the opportunity to meet (live and virtually) and hear the challenges that these youth face. This unique venue gives guests the opportunity to get to know the very people their donations are helping in an environment where everyone feels safe, inspired and empowered. The event also celebrates the successes of the young people who have benefited from JIT's programs. The celebration is being held at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse on May 6, 2021.

About Attorney David Schulman

For more than two decades, Certified Family Law Specialist David Schulman has been advocating for children as minor's counsel and for families. His hard work and dedication have been honored with awards such as San Diego's Top Attorneys Award, The Family Court Judiciary's Norby Award, Southern California's Super Lawyers®, a BV® Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, the San Diego County Bar Association 100% Club and America's Top 100 Attorneys, among others.

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is an AV-Preeminent® Peer Review Rated law firm that is dedicated to pursuing efficient and cost-effective solutions for its clients. With more than 250 plus years of combined experience, the award-winning attorneys at Moore Schulman & Moore Family Law are prepared to take on a range of family law matters whether it is litigation or mediation. The founders of Moore Schulman & Moore are all board-certified family law specialists, classifying the firm's leading attorneys as experts in the field. Attorneys at Moore, Schulman and Moore understand that the family law system can be overwhelming, which is why it is their mission to provide honest, attentive and helpful counsel that will help provide the most timely and cost-effective solutions to minimize any emotional and financial stress to their clients. To learn more, go to www.msmfamilylaw.com or to Facebook.

Media Contact:

Lynn Stuart

(858)243-69878

[email protected]

SOURCE Moore Schulman & Moore APC