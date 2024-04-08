Child Care Market size is set to grow by USD 103.73 bn from 2024-2028, increasing labor force participation of women boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global child care market size is estimated to grow by USD 103.73 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period. The child care market is driven by the increasing female labor force participation rate, particularly in emerging economies. Factors influencing this trend include societal shifts, government initiatives, and rising household income. Key services include early childhood education, part-time care, and drop-in services. Markets involve various sectors such as preschools, kindergartens, and academic institutions, catering to nuclear families, working mothers, and single-parent households. The focus is on children's development and gender equality.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Child Care Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Child Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.02% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 103.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Beanstalk Education Group, Benesse Holdings Inc.,

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Cadence

Education, Child Development Schools, CRESTAR

EDUCATION GROUP, Fortune Kindergarten,

Goddard Franchisor LLC, Kids and Co., KinderCare

Learning Centers LLC, Pigeonhearts Corp., Poppins

Corp, Primrose School Franchising SPE LLC,

Smartkidz Educare Global Pvt. Ltd., Spring

Education Group, The Learning Experience, Tree

House Education And Accessories Ltd., and Learning

Care Group Inc.

Segment Overview

This child care market report extensively covers market segmentation by Delivery (Organized care facilities, Home-based settings) Type (Early education and daycare, Early care, Backup care) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Delivery

The child care market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing importance of early childhood education in a child's development and the rising number of working parents, particularly mothers. High-quality child care facilities offer structured learning environments that promote exploration and prepare children for future academic success. With the increasing prevalence of dual-income families and the need for reliable childcare solutions, the demand for part-time care, drop-in services, and early care has increased. Governments are recognizing the importance of early childhood education and implementing initiatives to promote access and affordability through subsidies and financial assistance programs. Child care services encompass a range of offerings, including preschool, college coaching, kindergarten and pre-kindergarten, elementary schools, Montessori, summer camp, educational advising services, tuition assistance, student debt repayment, and educational counseling. These services cater to various family structures, including nuclear families, single-parent households, and the growing female workforce participation. The child care market provides essential goods and services that contribute to children's development, gender equality, and women's empowerment. The center-based segment of the child care industry is a significant contributor to the labor force and the economy.

Geography Overview

The child care market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors. Working parents, particularly women, are increasingly participating in the labor force, leading to a higher demand for child care services. This trend is reflected in the US, where the female workforce participation rate rose from 56.1% in 2021 to 58.6% in 2022. The US is the major market for child care in North America, with an increase in the number of child care facilities and centers. This growth is driven by the needs of dual-income families and the rising disposable incomes of households. Child care services encompass early childhood education, development, part-time care, drop-in services, and early care. Additionally, child care facilities offer early education, daycare services, medicine administration, and backup care. The childcare network includes preschools, college coaching, kindergarten and pre-kindergarten, elementary schools, Montessori, summer camp, educational advising services, tuition assistance, student debt repayment, and educational counseling. Workplace services and academic institutions also offer child care services. This trend signifies progress towards gender equality and women's empowerment.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The child care market caters to working families, with rising disposable income and female labor force participation driving demand. Major vendors provide high-value services like personalized education and tuition assistance. Companies such as Bright Horizons and Learning Care Group offer solutions for preschool, summer camp, and academic advising. Keywords: Child care services, Working parents, Female workforce participation, Disposable income, Early childhood education, Preschool, Tuition assistance.

The child care market faces challenges due to parents' concerns over health and safety in shared environments. Decreased trust and perceived risks of contagious diseases and inadequate sanitation practices lead to decreased enrollment rates. Outbreaks of illnesses can cause temporary closures, further disrupting operations. Keywords: child care services, working parents, child care facilities, early childhood education, disposable incomes, daycare services, female workforce participation, children's development, health, sanitation.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018 - 2022) and forecast period(2024-2028)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Child Care Market plays a significant role in supporting the Female Labor Force by providing essential services for Working Mothers and Single-Parent Households. Nuclear Families, with their Dual-Income Structures, increasingly rely on Center-Based Child Care Services and Child Care Facilities to ensure Children's Development while both parents are employed. Goods and Services in the Child Care sector contribute to Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment by enabling Women to participate in the Labor Force. Early Childhood Education at these facilities is crucial for Children's Development and prepares them for future success. The Child Care Market thus plays a vital role in Households by providing essential services for Working Parents.

Market Research Overview

The Female Workforce plays a significant role in the Child Care Market. Structured childcare provides mothers with the opportunity to work or study, contributing to the Nuance of modern families. Singlenots and fathers also seek childcare services, making it a crucial Parenting solution. Chilcare centers offer various services, including daycare, after-school care, and preschool education. Chilcare providers must adhere to certain regulations, such as child safety and developmentally appropriate practices. Centers also provide essential services like feeding and diapering. Chilcare costs can be expensive, leading some parents to consider alternative options like family daycare or in-home care. Early learning programs are essential components of childcare, promoting cognitive and social development. The demand for childcare services is increasing, driven by the growing workforce and changing family structures. The Childcare industry is a critical component of the economy, providing employment opportunities and supporting the development of future generations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Delivery

Organized Care Facilities



Home-based Settings

Type

Early Education And Daycare



Early Care



Backup Care

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.