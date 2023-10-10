Child Care Market size to grow by USD 189.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Cadence Education LLC, Benesse Holdings Inc. and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The child care market is estimated to grow by USD 189.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%. The child care market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer child care market are Beanstalk Education Group, Benesse Holdings Inc., Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Cadence Education LLC, Child Development Schools, Crestar Education Group, Fortune Kindergarten, G8 Education Ltd., Goddard Systems Inc., Goodstart Early Learning, Kids and Co., KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, Learning Care Group, Pigeonhearts Corp., Poppins Holdings Inc., Primrose School Franchising SPE LLC, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd., Spring Education Group, The Learning Experience, and Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Child Care Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Benesse Holdings Inc. - The company offers child care solutions that include education and nursing care to fuel dreams and aspirations for everyone while playing a pivotal role in helping to achieve them.
  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. - The company offers child care solutions with multiple featured courses such as A-level, AP, Special Arts High School, and other special courses.
  • Cadence Education LLC - The company offers child care solutions by providing a unique curriculum under the framework of Belonging, Growing, and Learning, including community, environment, health, independence, and language.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa. 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US has been regarded as the most important market in this region. The market is driven by an increasing proportion of females in the workforce, more and more young people entering the labor force, as well as a rising household income. In addition, Canada has also been identified as a potential market. Due to the increase in women's participation in the workforce, childcare needs have been growing steadily and this has led to more families falling under both income levels. Moreover, the new parents of young children were attracted rationally to these childcare centers' increasing attention on overall personality development. In addition, the Canadian Government has taken several proactive steps towards promoting early childhood education. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Growing parent awareness for early childhood education and care
  • Key Trend - Corporates offering corporate child care services to their employees
  • Major Challenges - Rise in unemployment rates 

 Market Segmentation

  • By delivery, the market is classified into organized care facilities and home-based settings. The market share growth by the organized care facilities segment will be significant during the forecast period. 

The Children Day Care Services Market size is estimated to grow by  USD 164.11 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 8.01%. 

The baby carrier market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 263.71 million. 

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Delivery

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

