Child Media Use and Purchasing Behaviour Report 2021 Featuring Amazon, Minecraft, WhatsApp, TikTok, Fortnite, Apple Among Others
Jul 06, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ChildWise Trends and Predictions 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details trends in media use and purchasing behaviour amongst 5 to 16 year olds over the last ten years, using data drawn from the publisher's annual Monitor Report, and uses this wealth of data to make predictions about future measurements.
Trends and Predictions 2021 covers:
- Computer ownership
- Internet access
- Websites / Apps
- Console ownership and time
- Mobile ownership and usage
- Children's television channels
- Reading time and frequency
- Magazines and comics
- Money and self purchase
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction / Summary / Sample
Computers
- Computers - Ownership
- Computers - Internet Access
- Computers - Favourite Websites/Apps
Gaming
- Gaming - Console Ownership
- Gaming - Console Brands
- Gaming - Time Spent Playing
Mobile Phones
- Mobile Phones - Ownership
- Mobile Phones - Usage
Television
- Television - Children's Channels
Reading
- Reading - Time and Frequency
- Reading - Magazines and Comics
Money and Spending
- Money and Spending - Income
- Money and Spending - Self-Purchase
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Among Us
- Apple
- Fortnite
- Microsoft
- Minecraft
- Netflix
- Nintendo
- Roblox
- Snapchat
- Sony
- TikTok
- YouTube
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x68p5j
