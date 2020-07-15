Child Neurology Foundation CEO Amy Brin To Lead Epilepsy Leadership Council's New Steering Committee

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Child Neurology Foundation is pleased to announce that CEO and Executive Director Amy Brin is furthering her commitment to the pediatric neurology community and will be heading the Epilepsy Leadership Council's steering committee as the newly elected chair.

CNF is a national non-profit that supports the child neurology community, connecting partners from all areas so those navigating the journey of disease diagnosis and management have ongoing support from those dedicated to treatments and cures.

Amy Brin, MSN, MA, PCNS-BC has been working on behalf of children with special needs and their families for nearly two decades and became Executive Director of CNF in 2015. She starts as chair of the Epilepsy Leadership Council steering committee immediately.

"I am incredibly humbled to have been elected Chair of the Epilepsy Leadership Council; and view it as an opportunity to serve my fellow epilepsy advocates as we charter a collaborative path forward to serve individuals and their families living with epilepsy," says Brin.

"I look forward to working with the over 40 ELC members to bring forth a brighter tomorrow for our shared community. ELC shapes the epilepsy advocacy landscape in our country, and I'm thrilled to be its biggest cheerleader in this pursuit. It's go time!"

ELC is a coalition of professional societies, patient advocacy organizations, and governmental agencies working together to develop and coordinate shared projects that will have a positive impact on the lives of individuals with epilepsy.

Brin will lead the new steering committee alongside Vice Chair Gabrielle Conecker, MPH of Wishes for Elliott and work with the following committee members:

Dave Clarke , MD (National Association of Epilepsy Centers)

, MD (National Association of Epilepsy Centers) Beth Dean , MBA, MPA (CURE)

, MBA, MPA (CURE) Brandy Fureman , PhD (Epilepsy Foundation)

, PhD (Epilepsy Foundation) Jennifer Burke (FamilieSCN2A Foundation)

(FamilieSCN2A Foundation) Gabrielle Rushing , PhD (TS Alliance)

Past chair Christianne Heck, MD, MMM, FAES, of the National Association of Epilepsy Centers will serve as an ex officio member of the steering committee.

"ELC grew out of the Institute of Medicine's 2012 recommendation that epilepsy organizations collaborate to ensure that accurate educational materials and other information is easily accessible to a wide and diverse audience," says Heck.

"With Amy Brin's and Gabi Conecker's leadership, ELC is well-positioned to take its mission critical work on shared projects to the next level."

