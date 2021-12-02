Child Safety Tips to Keep in Mind this Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to AAA, over 53 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season. With unfamiliar territory and plenty of distraction, accidents are bound to happen. During the excitement and bustle of the holidays, it's important to be mindful of potential safety hazards that can often be overlooked.

The Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) urges parents and hosts to keep safety top of mind during the holidays if young children will be present in their home. Those without young children may not be aware of the potential safety hazards in their homes. Before traveling, talk to your host about what they can do to keep your children safe.

One of the top hidden hazards in the home are corded window coverings, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), as they can be a potential strangulation hazard for infants and young children. Homes with young children present should only use cordless window covering products. If you can't replace your window coverings at this time, be sure that the window covering cords are out of the reach of children.

Some other safety tips to keep in mind this holiday season include:

‎Check your child's gifts to make sure they are age appropriate and do not have small parts that could create a choking hazard.

Keep all candles and open flames out of the reach of children.

Warn your child to stay away from pets you aren't 100 percent sure about.

Make sure alcoholic beverages are not in a place where children can access them.

If you are a guest, ask that chemicals and medicine be stored out of reach of your child.

The Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) is a coalition of major U.S. manufacturers, importers and retailers of window coverings. The Council assists and supports its members in the industry's ongoing efforts to encourage the use of cordless products in homes with young children, its redesign of corded products, and to support the national ANSI/WCMA standard for the safety of corded window coverings. WCSC's activities in no way constitute an assumption of any legal duty owed by its members or any other entity. Consumers seeking more information can visit WCSC's website at www.windowcoverings.org .

