Child Saving Institute Announces $46M Capital Campaign to Expand Services in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Child Saving Institute (CSI) has a rich 130-year history in the Omaha community of providing hope and healing to local children and families.

While deeply rooted in history, CSI is looking to enhance the future of care in the Omaha community as it plans to expand its services and physical footprint by launching a $46,000,000 capital campaign. CSI's Campaign for Hope will allow the organization to continue to meet the dynamic needs of those it serves today and over the next 100 years.

Main entry from Douglas Street, rendering provided by TACKarchitects Main entrance, rendering provided by TACKarchitects

"The Campaign for Hope will allow CSI to continue to provide critical services to more children and families in need on an expanded campus in a more deliberate, responsive and timely manner. Our community has a need; we are responding," said Cindy Heider, Campaign for Hope Chair.

CSI has diligently evaluated the evolving needs of local children and families including the rapidly growing demand for pediatric and adolescent therapy, an expanded emergency shelter, supportive early education services and other access to high-quality early childhood education.

CSI will nearly double its physical building space centrally located at 45th and Dodge Street to expand these services. This two-year project will allow for an on-site mental health clinic to be added to the facility, a newly built emergency shelter housing 16 beds for youth, four additional early childhood education classrooms with a STEAM classroom, and innovative treatment childcare classrooms added within its early childhood education center to address the needs of preschoolers unable to attend traditional school environments.

More details about the capital campaign can be found here.

The project directly addresses the community's growing needs while enhancing the day-to-day experiences of the organization's children, families, and staff members. CSI has hired Kiewit to serve as the contractor and TACK Architects to design the facilities.

"CSI is excited to be closing out yet another year with hope. Hope for all children and families living in Omaha despite their current or past circumstances. Together, we truly can build a stronger community. However, we can only do this work with the support of those around us. Thank you for the decades of past support, and we look forward to moving into the future together," said Jaymes Sime, CSI President & CEO.

The Omaha community can join the effort to build a stronger community through CSI's Campaign for Hope initiative by visiting childsaving.org/campaignforhope.

About Child Saving Institute (CSI)

Child Saving Institute (CSI) is dedicated to preventing, intervening, and healing child abuse, neglect, and trauma. For 130 years, CSI has been "Responding to the cry of a child" and meeting the changing needs of metro area children. CSI serves approximately 2,500 children and families each year. To learn more about CSI and the programs and services offered, please visit childsaving.org or follow CSI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Chelsey Haas

Marketing Director

402.504.3663 (direct)

402.380.8632 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Child Saving Institute