Child Support Payment App SupportPay Announces Free Premium Subscription for Families Experiencing Domestic Violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportPay , the leading co-parenting app to completely manage the process of alimony, child support payments, and expenses, today announced its newest program which offers families experiencing domestic violence a free subscription to SupportPay premium. Participating families will receive free premium subscriptions for both parents along with free one-on-one onboarding. With financial instability often causing victims of domestic violence to stay with or return to abusive partners, SupportPay is launching this program in light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October) to help victims establish financial independence and therefore provide a stable, violence-free home for families who need it most.

Most domestic violence victims forgo support and expense reimbursement for a variety of reasons. Mothers avoid collecting support or reimbursements due to fears of increased violence at home, while others do not collect support because they lack a way to preserve confidentiality, or are limited by court orders barring communication. Even when victims are able to get support, they are often unable to maintain accurate records of all transactions due to the stress, and potential relocation, that comes with escaping abuse.

SupportPay's contact-free system provides a reliable platform to receive support without worry, whether parents are paying support directly between each other or through state agencies. Key benefits of SupportPays's free program include:

Keeping Personal Info Safe: SupportPay is a secure financial application available for the web, iOS, and Android, that keeps personal and financial data confidential. It completely eliminates the need to share information such as addresses or phone numbers to communicate about or receive financial support.

Lowering Conflict: In-app dispute resolution lowers friction and keeps support and payments flowing, eliminating the need for direct communication between parents regarding support, expense, payment, and financial matters.

Stress-free Child Support Management: Organize and transfer support, alimony, expenses & payments in a single easy-to-use application.

Reducing Fees & Costs: SupportPay's online platform lowers attorney fees & reduces strain on courts by providing safe, secure support management.

Maintaining Certified Records: Store, save, export, and print legally admissible certified records for court & tax purposes

Eliminating Discussions With Abuser: All notifications go through the app. When disputes arise, parents can use the free internal conflict resolution process

Free One-On-One Onboarding: Families experiencing violence may be overwhelmed, so the program provides free one-on-one sessions for onboarding with a trained specialist

"As we continue to trudge through the COVID-19 pandemic, a spike in domestic violence over the past year and a half is becoming evidently clear. With a 9.7 percent increase in domestic violence calls during March and April 2020 alone , and that percentage expected to continuously rise throughout the stay-at-home order time frame, it's more important now than ever before that these victims get the support they deserve to enable them to leave unsafe situations," said Sheri Atwood, Founder & CEO of SupportPay. "By offering SupportPay Premium for free to families experiencing violence, we help children get the support they deserve, giving families a greater chance at financial stability while minimizing the risk that victims return to abusive partners."

According to the US Department of HHS Office of Child Support Enforcement , approximately one in three custodial parents have experienced domestic violence with the other party in their case, and many victims who don't have a formal child support order would like one. With 50,000+ customers spanning across 70+ countries and all 50 U.S. states, SupportPay's Domestic Violence Pilot Program is set forth with a goal to support these individuals and grant them the support their children deserve without sacrificing their safety.

About SupportPay:

Over $900B is exchanged each year between parents who are raising children together but living apart. SupportPay is the first and only co-parenting app to automate and manage child support payments and expenses, so you never have to communicate - or argue - with your ex about money again. SupportPay offers a private, secure platform to share expenses, upload receipts, approve/dispute requests, and send payment reminders, while offering a complete certified record of all documents and transactions. SupportPay is available online and on iOS and Android . In addition to its consumer app, the SupportPay Family Law Network provides court administrators, family lawyers, mediators, therapists, and others within the child support ecosystem with resources to streamline child support agreements and family court processes. Find out more at supportpay.com .

