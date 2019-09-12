Child Victim Act Defendants need competent defense, states Neal S. Comer Esq

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August 14, 2019 was the effective date of this new statute of limitations law which provides plaintiffs with a minimum 1 year look-back. New York's recently enacted Child Victims Act amends and extends the statute of limitations for civil suits against people alleged to have sexually abused a child. This new law revives long dead civil claims and puts those who are accused in a position of having to defend themselves against acts alleged to have occurred decades ago. Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed since the August 14th date and thousands more are expected

These newly enabled lawsuits involve individual defendants as well as: Churches, Universities, Scouting groups, as well as public and private organizations.

Sadly, it is anticipated that some of these claims will be less than valid and may involve unscrupulous claimants taking advantage of the obvious difficulty in defending against long dead allegations. Defendants in these newly revived suits will need expert and experienced counsel to sort through these complex legal proceedings and to protect those who find themselves on the wrong end of a summons.

If you have been served with a summons or if you think you might be sued, it is vital that you obtain experienced counsel knowledgeable in this new law and in the civil defense of such claims. The law firm of Neal S. Comer located in White Plains, New York is a resource available to the alleged defendant(s). For more information contact Neal Comer.

About Neal Comer Esq: Admitted to practice NY State Bar in 1974. During this time, he has been recognized by his peers and the public receiving numerus accolades including a Top NY Metro Attorney mention in 2017 by the NY Times.

