Child War Survivor Story of Hope Reaches Ukrainian Children in Poland

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enCOURAGEment Ink. LLC, Bubbles, Balloons and Birds: Learning to Thrive- Helping Kids Cope with Adversity was translated into Ukrainian and distributed by CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), the global humanitarian relief organization co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee.

Ukranian children read books about child Franco Prussian war survivor Books on Coping Reach Ukrainian Children

We all need a role model--someone who can understand something of what we have been through. This children's story was inspired by real-life events. A child survivor of the Franco-Prussian war, "Dr. J" comes back to today in a time-traveling air balloon to offer children survivors of war hope and coping skills. Dr. Pierre Janet, ("Dr. J as it's easier to say") eventually translated his childhood fears into hope, resilience, and helping the greater good. In reality, he became one of the leading psychologists of all time and his work informs all modern-day trauma treatment.

In this historical piece of fiction, Bubbles, Balloons & Birds (BBB) touches on Janet's childhood experience in a kid-friendly way and offers hope and creative solutions that are forged out of friendship and learning from one another. The book also teaches some fun facts about his beloved hometown Paris, France. BBB, the second book in this new self-reflective series for families, is a sequel to the first book, The Leader of the Parade introduced psychologist Dr. Alfred Adler, and focused on the importance of The Cosmos and how we are all connected to one another. In BBB Janet and Adler work together to help the children build a community based on mutual respect and kindness. The Leader of the Parade is available on Amazon.

Mariel Hemingway, who wrote the book's foreword, says, "I am so excited by this book because through its inclusivity it oﬀers children of all walks of life, opportunities to find relief from the traumas that destabilize their innocence. This book is a loving hand oﬀered to children. It is a lifeline to discover how to be healthy and balanced in the face of trauma." CORE, which has been providing critical relief in Ukraine, Romania, and Poland since the onset of the war has begun distribution of these books in the communities it serves to support the mental health and well-being of those affected by the war. The author of this book, Dr. Mary McCluskey is hoping to partner with other organizations like CORE so these books can be translated into other languages and reach more people in need, particularly those who live with the ongoing trauma of racism, oppression, and war.

Dr. Mary C. McCluskey, LCSW specializes in treating trauma and is the owner of a group practice in New York City called The Empowerment Opportunity LCSW PLLC, as well as a new related educational company named enCOURAGEment INK. LLC. Dr. McCluskey teaches social work at New York University.

Dr. McCluskey hopes that the characters' various struggles will make it easier for kids to discuss their own difficult topics in both therapy and at home. Mental health, wellness, and compassion need to be taught from an early age- that is what these books are designed to do. The books are meant to be interactive and inspire kids to build community, appreciate the planet and each other for all their similarities and differences, as well as inspire discussion between children and adults. These innovative books and their activities are used as therapeutic tools in her child therapy practice (https://theempowermentopportunity.com/).

