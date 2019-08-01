Child360 Announces Ed Sudario as New Vice President of External Relations

"I have always admired Child360 and the critical role the organization plays in raising the bar for quality early education and growing capacity for it in our state," said Sudario. "Coming to work at Child360 feels a little like coming home, where I can continue to advocate, connect and shape the early learning programs our children, and their families, deserve."

Sudario brings 30 years of early learning experience in the field and has a long-track record building consensus and growing relationships in order to significantly impact the early education industry for good. In his new role, he will grow Child360's mission through external-facing responsibilities, including managing key customer relationship and strategic partnerships; overseeing Child360's legislative and policy efforts; and stewarding the Child360 brand and global marketing initiatives.

"Ed has dedicated his career to elevating the standards for early education. He has a vast 360 knowledge of the best practices and most successful approaches to impacting programs through classroom design, facility improvement and the educational tools most valuable to teachers and parents, all to support our earliest learners," says William Sperling, CEO, Child360. "There is no question that Ed stands for education excellence, and we are proud to have him on board."

Prior to joining Child360, Sudario was a Regional Manager at Lakeshore Learning, the nation's largest retailer of top-quality educational materials for early childhood programs. Sudario is a Los Angeles native and now, resides in Anaheim, California. He and his wife are proud grandparents of four young grandchildren, and are very active and involved in their lives. He has a B.A. in Computer Information Systems from California State University-Dominguez Hills.

About Child360

Child360 is a leading nonprofit working toward a future where every child has the educational opportunities they need to succeed in school and life. This means supporting the development of the whole child, beginning at birth. Alongside trusted community partners, Child360 improves the quality of early learning and elevates the early learning industry through program support, professional development, advocacy, research, and community engagement. From every angle, we are equipping the next generation, empowering them to discover their potential, and advancing our future workforce. Learn more at www.child360.org

