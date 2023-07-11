Childcare Management Software Market to grow by USD 83.06 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing enrollment in preschools and playschools is one of the major drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The childcare management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 83.06 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Childcare Management Software Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Childcare Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), solution (Nutrition management, Family and child data management, Others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. The cloud-based childcare management software is a lucrative segment The market segment of cloud-based childcare management software has experienced significant growth over the past five years, and this upward trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. Under this model, end-users pay a flat fee to the vendor who provides hosting facilities, while data centers offer the necessary servers, storage, and security software to customers. This deployment method eliminates the need for customers to own their own hardware, resulting in reduced operational costs. The cloud-based software can be accessed from any device with an Internet connection, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. This accessibility allows employees at childcare centers to utilize the software remotely, even from their homes, for various tasks such as scheduling, monitoring, procurement, and financial reporting. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for centers facing a shortage of employees, as existing staff members can efficiently handle scheduled tasks from the convenience of their homes. It's important to note that on-cloud software typically has limitations in terms of configuration since it is deployed universally for all clients. However, customizable features can be added, such as CRM integration, payment reminders for parents, and the inclusion of specific forms to collect information. Cloud-based childcare management software offers scalability and supports the monitoring of children's activities. By leveraging this technology, childcare centers can operate at a faster pace and achieve greater efficiency in their daily operations.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global childcare management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global childcare management software market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, childcare businesses to be among the fast-growing industries in the coming decade. In the US and Canada , expanding diversity in the higher education sector and the presence of many multinationals have advanced the number of female professionals in the corporate sector. Also, the US government has policies that assure the right for women to return to work after maternity leave in the same or an equivalent position. As a result, the need for childcare facilities increased in the US and Canada . As business operations are increasingly moving toward the digital mode, the need to implement childcare management software to manage childcare center operations is gaining importance. In North America , this shift toward the digitization of operations alongside the increasing demand for childcare facilities will aid the growth of the childcare management software market during the forecast period.

Childcare Management Software Market – Market Dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The growing enrollment in preschools and playschools is the major factor notably driving the global childcare management software market growth. Preschools and playschools operate as an entrance to formal schooling and deliver improved early learning for small children. The awareness of the advantages of preschools and playschools is growing all across the globe. These schools use many soft skill techniques and technologies to help in providing better learning and the development of a child's personality, communication, and problem-solving skills. The use of childcare management software forms an integral part of the service offerings by these centers. The demand for childcare management software will also increase with the increasing enrollment of children in these kinds of childcare centers around the world.

Leading trends influencing the market

The integration of marketing tools with payment features is a new trend shaping the childcare management software market growth.

Nowadays, childcare management software includes various bundled features like direct e-mail, social media integration, chatbots, and file transfer capabilities. These functionalities allow childcare centers to regularly communicate about social, operational, extracurricular, and academic activities, fostering strong connections with parents and establishing an online presence to enhance branding and marketing efforts. This, in turn, helps attract potential customers and retain existing ones. Additionally, referral programs with financial incentives are being integrated into childcare management software as part of lateral marketing initiatives. Some providers even incorporate CRM tools like ChildCareCRM for lead management, marketing campaigns, and dashboard management features. Therefore, such factors are excepted to drive the growth of the global childcare management software market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Financial constraints in running childcare centers are a major challenge hindering the childcare management software market growth. The profitability of childcare business owners has been impacted by the increasing number of playschools, nurseries, and schools with daycare facilities. This poses a challenge for smaller daycare owners who find it difficult to invest in software without assured profitability. The operational costs, including labor wages, rent, and maintenance of childcare facilities, further reduce profit margins. The key to increasing profitability lies in achieving a high occupancy rate, which tends to be higher in urban areas compared to rural and semi-urban areas. Consequently, childcare facilities in urban areas have the potential to generate significantly higher profits compared to those in semi-urban or rural areas. In fact, urban centers can make up to three times more profits than their rural counterparts. As a result, childcare centers with lower occupancy rates and narrower profit margins may hesitate to allocate additional funds toward childcare management software. Instead, they often opt for traditional childcare techniques and continue using legacy software to manage their operations. Such factors may hinder the growth of the global childcare management software market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Childcare Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the childcare management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the childcare management software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the childcare management software market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of childcare management software market vendors

Childcare Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 83.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blossom Educational, Brightwheel, Cake Child Care Ltd., CRM Web Solutions LLC, Eleyo, Enrollsy Inc., EZChildTrack, Hi Mama Inc., Jackrabbit Technologies Inc., Kangarootime, KidCheck Inc., Kindertales.com Inc., Kindyhub, LifeCubby, MyXplor Pty Ltd., Orgamation Technologies Inc., Parent ApS, Procare Software LLC, SofterWare Inc., and Vanco Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

