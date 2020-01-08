Childcare Worldwide Provides 2,000 Bibles to Sponsored Children in Uganda

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Childcare Worldwide, an international child sponsorship ministry, will provide a Bible to each of its sponsored children in Uganda, Africa. Bible distribution will begin with a kickoff on Jan. 13, 2020, in Entebbe. The Bibles were provided through a partnership with the Africa Bible Project, which helps Childcare Worldwide fulfill their goal to ensure each sponsored child has a Bible of their own.

"We are honored to partner with the Africa Bible Project to provide Bibles to our sponsored children in Uganda. Until now, most didn't have a personal copy of the Bible and, as a result, they would need to share a limited number of worn-out and tattered copies during their Bible study time. It has been a goal of ours to provide Bibles to every child. We can now confidently say that each child in our Ugandan sponsorship program will have a Bible they can own," said Bill Nienhuis, President and CEO of Childcare Worldwide.

"The need is urgent. Bibles enable believers to mature in the Word and to improve the likelihood that they share their faith with others. Youth and women are often overlooked but are critical to the spread of the Gospel. This partnership with Childcare Worldwide advances our own goal to spread the Word of God throughout Africa," said Mike Studdard of the Africa Bible Project (www.africabibleproject.com).

The high-quality, durable Bibles will be distributed at Childcare Worldwide's Life Center locations throughout Uganda. Life Centers meet in local churches where the children gather each Saturday to receive Bible lessons, memorize scripture, and eat a nutritious meal. All 2,000 copies will be distributed to children by late February 2020.

Childcare Worldwide (www.childcareworldwide.org) is a 39-year-old child sponsorship ministry based in Bellingham, Washington, with programs and partnerships in Africa, India, Haiti, Peru, Sri Lanka and Thailand. For more information, please contact Christina Goodwin at 800-553-2328 or email cgoodwin@childcareworldwide.org.

