ChildcareCRM Introduces Online Family Registration Designed for Childcare Centers

BEDFORD, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing enrollment paperwork is time-consuming and cumbersome, particularly for childcare businesses wanting to focus their time on the children in their care. To help simplify and automate the registration process for childcare providers, ChildcareCRM, the leader in childcare customer relationship management (CRM) software for more than 10 years, has launched ChildcareFORMS to streamline the registration process.

Millennials are quickly becoming the world's most numerous generation, and the number of Millennials who are becoming parents is growing. A recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 80% of today's parents to children under the age of 12 are Millennials. These parents expect convenience in everything they do from registering for childcare to receiving text reminders.

"With ChildcareFORMS, our customers will not only save a significant amount of time chasing down registration paperwork and completing missing information but also have easy access to completed registration documents within ChildcareCRM," said Matt Amoia, CEO at ChildcareCRM. "Parents also save time with anywhere, anytime access to childcare registration along with e-signature, saving them a trip to drop off paperwork at the childcare center."

Key Benefits

Register families online. ChildcareCRM has scoured hundreds of enrollment packets to create an industry-standard packet — available digitally. Childcare providers can easily collect family information, emergency contact information, consent and agreements, medical information, and necessary state forms.

Ensure forms are complete every time. ChildcareFORMS enforces required fields to capture all necessary information. Forms are pre-filled with contact information from ChildcareCRM to give parents a head start on completion.

Review packets anywhere, anytime. Childcare providers can access completed enrollment packets in ChildcareCRM as a PDF attachment. Or, run a report to view all completed enrollment packets.

Make it convenient for families. With ChildcareFORMS, families get anytime, anywhere access to their enrollment packet. Parents can easily e-sign the packet — no faxing or dropping off required.

Automate communications. Childcare providers can save time on enrollment communications with automated emails and text messages, reminders, and post-enrollment follow-up communications.

Additional Resources

For more information on ChildcareFORMS, visit https://www.childcarecrm.com/product/childcareforms.

ChildcareCRM also offers marketing resources for childcare providers available at https://blog.childcarecrm.com/.

About ChildcareCRM

ChildcareCRM is the leading provider of cloud-based CRM software that helps childcare organizations grow their business by boosting enrollment and saving time. More than 4,000 childcare centers across the world rely on ChildcareCRM to automate sales and marketing so their staff can focus on what matters most — caring for their enrolled families. The ChildcareCRM platform includes lead management, sales and marketing automation, analytics, and online family enrollment. ChildcareCRM supports customers of all sizes from single centers to multinational enterprises. Learn more at ChildcareCRM.com.

