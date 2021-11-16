ChildCareGroup Pilots Free Critical Business Support to Child Care Centers

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChildCareGroup, the oldest and largest early childhood education provider in North Texas, today announced a pilot project to deliver a free, all-in-one comprehensive business management tool to five local childcare providers.

The support is made possible by a partnership with Wonderschool, an innovative online platform that connects families to a diverse set of childcare options and supports the providers.

Wonderschool's technology system will include digital and marketing support, enabling childcare centers to create websites, promote their programs in the platform's marketplace, manage enrollment and tuition, schedule events and tours, record business activities and expenses, contact prospective and current families, and access data to gain insights. It also allows the centers to create custom parent handbooks. Additionally, the platform has an app to support family/provider communication that includes photo and activity sharing, messaging, information about the child's day, and program updates.

In addition to access to the platform, providers will receive a full onboarding and access to resources, like virtual and recorded trainings and quality assessment tools. Providers will also receive valuable information about marketing, social media management, and best practices for sustaining a business and engaging with children and families.

"We are excited to see how the Wonderschool tool will assist in making the business for our providers more efficient," said Racquel Washington, early learning quality initiatives manager at ChildCareGroup.

Marcella Atkinson, family child care director at Impressionable Kids and one of the pilot participants, agreed. "What excites me most about this program is that all I need on a day-to-day basis is right at my fingertips. It creates a one-stop shop for me and helps eliminate the many stressors associated with a childcare business."

ChildCareGroup is dedicated to strengthening the childcare industry by providing critical tools to providers and educators. Tools like Wonderschool help increase availability, affordability, and accessibility of quality childcare programs. In addition to launching this pilot project, ChildCareGroup provides more than 15,000 professional development hours to more than 6,100 early learning professionals each year. Topics include business skills, leadership, CPR, transportation safety, managing staff performance and preventing child abuse and neglect.

In addition to operating eight nationally accredited early childhood centers in Dallas and Navarro Counties, ChildCareGroup manages the federal childcare subsidy program in ten Texas counties, supporting almost 1,000 childcare providers and coordinating care for up to 20,000 children.

About ChildCareGroup

Established in 1901, ChildCareGroup teaches children and parents, trains early childhood professionals and assists families. ChildCareGroup believes that all children, regardless of background, zip code or circumstance, deserve a quality early education and a solid foundation to prepare them for success in school and life. Using a two-generation strategy, ChildCareGroup combines its holistic early childhood programs with support services for parents to help the entire family thrive. For more information about ChildCareGroup, visit: https://childcaregroup.org/.

About Wonderschool

Wonderschool is building the largest network of high-quality early education programs. Wonderschool offers a diversity of options and combines engaged teachers and thoughtful education with the warmth of a family program while maintaining standards that go above and beyond state requirements. By providing dedicated support, technology, training, mentorship, and community, Wonderschool lets teachers focus on what they do best— teaching—and allows them to earn a sustainable living in the field they love. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Education in 2019, Wonderschool is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. Learn more at wonderschool.com.

