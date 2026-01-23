Childhelp Announces the Passing of Its Co-Founder and Humanitarian Yvonne Fedderson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Childhelp, a national nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, announced that Yvonne Fedderson, prominent philanthropist, retired actress, and co-founder of Childhelp passed away on January 23, 2026 at the age of 90.

Born Yvonne Glee Lime in Glendale, California, on April 7, 1935, Fedderson began her career as an actress after graduating from the prestigious Pasadena Playhouse. Performing under the name Yvonne Lime, she appeared in numerous film and television roles in the 1950s and '60s, including the "Ozzie and Harriet Show" and "The Rainmaker" starring Burt Lancaster. She also appeared in "Loving You," starring Elvis Presley, placing her among Hollywood's biggest rising talents.

Fedderson's most enduring legacy, however, was her lifelong commitment to serving vulnerable children. In 1959, alongside friend and co-star Sara O'Meara, she co-founded International Orphans, Inc., which later became Childhelp. When she and O'Meara were called to conceive of a national response to child abuse, Fedderson often said she knew it would require "a lot of hearts," a belief that helped shape the organization's mission and growth.

Originally established to support orphans in post-typhoon Japan, the organization evolved into a nationwide leader in child advocacy, prevention, intervention, and treatment services. Today, Childhelp operates programs and services nationwide and has helped more than 14 million children and families affected by abuse and neglect.

As President and Vice-Chairman of Childhelp, Fedderson was instrumental in building a national network of chapters and auxiliaries, inspiring thousands of volunteers, and expanding programs such as the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline and the Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe prevention curriculum. Her leadership and philanthropic vision have been recognized with more than 100 distinguished awards, including the National Children's Alliance's Champions of Children Award, the State of California Legislature's Woman of the World Award, and the Women's International Center's Living Legacy Award.

"Yvonne was my dearest friend and my partner in this mission for more than six decades," says Sara O'Meara, Childhelp co-founder and CEO. "Her compassion, strength, and belief in the power of love shaped Childhelp from its earliest days. I will forever be grateful for the life we built together in service to children."

Beyond her nonprofit work, Fedderson served for more than 30 years as President and CEO of her late husband's company, Don Fedderson Productions, managing the rights to iconic television programs, such as "Family Affair," "My Three Sons," and "The Betty White Show."

"Our precious Yvonne lived a life overflowing with extraordinary purpose and grace. Her beautiful smile lit up every room but it was her hurting heart for children that truly illuminated the world. She believed in the depths of her soul in hope and healing and God's promise always wins. I am forever grateful to have known her and loved her as my treasured friend. Our loss is heaven's gain," says Childhelp Celebrity Ambassador Kathie Lee Gifford.

John Stamos, Childhelp Celebrity Ambassador adds, "Yvonne Fedderson led with love. Her smile, her warmth, and her fierce unwavering dedication to protecting children left an imprint on my heart and on the world. Through Childhelp, she helped save and protect millions of children who never would have had a voice without her. That is not just a legacy, it is a living miracle. I am forever grateful to call her my dear friend. Her light, her compassion, and her courage will continue to guide and inspire all of us, always."

"Yvonne's vision was extraordinary, but it was her heart that made Childhelp what it is today. Her light, her kindness, and her commitment to children set a standard we are all privileged to carry forward," says Childhelp Celebrity Ambassador John O'Hurley.

Childhelp Chief Operating Officer Michael Medoro says, "While we mourn this loss, we also celebrate a life defined by purpose, resilience, and an unrelenting faith in God, unity, and humanity. We will always remember Yvonne's beautiful smile and the light she brought into every room, a reflection of the compassion, warmth, and optimism that defined her life and her leadership."

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 14 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include residential treatment services, children's advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp .

MEDIA CONTACT: Meghan Krein

Childhelp

C: 480-528-0537

[email protected]

SOURCE Childhelp