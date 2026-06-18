Childhelp Earns a Four-Star Rating From Charity Navigator

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Childhelp is proud to announce that its strong financial health and ongoing effectiveness and reliability have helped it earn a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. This rating designates Childhelp as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating that the organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator's comprehensive criteria that go beyond financials to reflect the work charities do.

Charity Navigator is the nation's largest charity evaluator, providing donors with thorough and credible ratings of more than 230,000 organizations. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.

"We are delighted to provide Childhelp with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Childhelp can accomplish in the years ahead."

Childhelp COO Michael Medoro said, "At Childhelp, every abused child our donors help us reach is a life that can be changed, and this Four-Star Rating tells the world that they can trust how we carry that responsibility. It reflects the heart and discipline our team brings to honoring every gift, so that more children find safety, healing, and hope. We are humbled by this recognition, and more determined than ever to be worthy of it — one child, one family, one act of courage at a time."

Charity Navigator analyzes overall nonprofit health and performance based on four key areas: Leadership and Adaptability to help donors understand if a charity has clarity of purpose, Accountability and Finance to explain if they are transparent and fiscally capable, Culture and Community to show how they engage with their constituents, and Impact and Results to explain what they have accomplished.

"Our Four-Star Charity Navigator Rating is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to strong governance, and that we use donor gifts effectively," said Childhelp Co-Founder and CEO Sara O'Meara. "We hope it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to prevent and treat child abuse."

Childhelp's rating and other information about charitable giving are available here.

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 14 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include residential treatment services, children's advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp.

MEDIA CONTACT: Meghan Krein

Childhelp

C: 480-528-0537

[email protected]

SOURCE Childhelp