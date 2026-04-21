Childhelp Hosts Annual Les Trois Chefs Gala "For the Love of a Child"

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Childhelp

Apr 21, 2026, 12:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Childhelp Tennessee invites the community to its signature fundraising event, Les Trois Chefs Gala "For the Love of a Child," on Saturday, May 2, from 5–10 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Knoxville, TN.

By popular request, the 2026 gala will feature a festive Kentucky Derby theme. Guests can look forward to an elegant evening highlighted by specialty Derby-themed cocktails, a bourbon pull, gourmet dinner with wine pairings, and exciting silent and live auctions. The night will also feature live entertainment by acclaimed singer-songwriter and fiddler Jessical Willis Fisher.

Proceeds from the gala directly benefit Childhelp's vital programs, including its children's advocacy center, foster and relative care, therapeutic services, and prevention education. In the past year alone, Childhelp has served more than 10,000 children across Tennessee through these comprehensive services. Prevention efforts via the Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe curriculum have educated more than 7,000 children since launching in East Tennessee in February 2023.

"Every gift, sponsorship, and ticket purchased translates into real, life-changing support for the children who need it most," says Childhelp Chief Operating Officer Michael Medoro. "Together, we can continue to provide the safety, healing, and hope these children deserve."

Visit 2026 Childhelp Les Trois Chefs Gala - Childhelp for tickets and sponsorship opportunities.

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought hope and healing into the lives of more than 14 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include residential treatment, children's advocacy centers, foster care and adoption, and prevention education. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text, and chat. Visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Meghan Krein

Childhelp

C: 480-528-0537

[email protected]

SOURCE Childhelp

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