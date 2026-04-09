Childhelp Shining Stars Gala to Light Up Washington Region in Support of Children in Need

MCLEAN, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community leaders, philanthropists, and child advocates will gather for an evening of purpose and impact at the Childhelp Shining Stars Gala on Saturday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton in McLean, Virginia.

As one of the nation's oldest and largest nonprofits dedicated to preventing and treating child abuse, Childhelp has saved millions of children through its programs, including the Alice C. Tyler Village of Childhelp and the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline.

Co-chairs Mike Agrillo, John Heneghan, Gautam Ijoor, and Alison and Pete Santighian are hosting the gala and Washington media personality Tommy McFly will emcee the event.

"At Childhelp, we believe every child deserves to grow up safe and loved," says Chief Operating Officer Michael Medoro. "The Shining Stars Gala is more than a celebration. It's a powerful reminder that when communities come together, we can protect vulnerable children and give them the chance to reclaim their futures."

The evening will feature a cocktail reception, elegant dinner, and an inspiring program highlighting the impact of Childhelp's work. Live music will be provided by Radio King Orchestra. The celebration will continue with an after-party headlined by DC-area entertainer Prince Havely, joined by pianist Glenn Pearson and actor John O'Hurley for a Rat Pack-style sing-along to close the evening.

"After we attended our first Shining Stars Gala, we had to keep helping. Childhelp has changed our family's lives and perspective," says Alison Santighian. "This gala supports creating safe spaces to prevent abuse and treat our most vulnerable children and families."

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available, with auction items coming soon. For more information or to purchase tickets visit: Shining Stars Gala - Childhelp.

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought hope and healing into the lives of more than 14 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include residential treatment, children's advocacy centers, foster care and adoption, and prevention education. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text, and chat. Visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp.

MEDIA CONTACT: Meghan Krein

Childhelp

C: 480-528-0537

[email protected]

SOURCE Childhelp