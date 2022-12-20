Childhood Brain Tumor Expert Joins Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone as Director of Pediatric Neuro-Oncology

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Clymer, MD, a leading expert in the treatment of childhood brain and spinal cord tumors, has joined Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone as the director of Pediatric Neuro-Oncology and assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Jessica Clymer, MD

Dr. Clymer sees patients at the Stephen D. Hassenfeld Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders , one of the nation's leading facilities for researching and treating childhood cancer. Her research focuses on novel ways to treat fast-growing brain and spinal cord cancers, utilizing tailored treatment to inhibit the mutations and cellular pathways that drive each child's unique cancer.

Prior to Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, Dr. Clymer was a clinician at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. She was also an instructor in the Department of Pediatrics and director of the Neuro-Oncology Fellowship at Harvard Medical School.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Clymer to Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, where her expertise in pediatric brain cancers is critically important to the families in our care and her colleagues," says Catherine S. Manno, MD , the Pat and Rosenwald Professor of Pediatrics and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Dr. Clymer has also been appointed the director of the Neuro-Oncology Fellowship at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, overseeing comprehensive training in the diagnosis and management of primary central nervous system tumors in children and young adults.

"It is my honor to join NYU Langone, an institution that is at the forefront of research and treatment of brain and spinal cord tumors," says Dr. Clymer. "The treatment of pediatric brain tumors is complex and inherently multidisciplinary. I am thrilled to join this team of dedicated individuals including world class neurosurgeons and pathologists utilizing cutting-edge molecular diagnostics and early phase clinical trials. Together we provide exemplary care to children of New York and the surrounding region."

Hassenfeld Children's Hospital offers the latest technologies and early clinical trials, expanding overall treatment options and patient success rates.

About Dr. Clymer

An alumna of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Dr. Clymer completed her residency in pediatrics at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She went on to complete a fellowship in pediatric hematology/oncology at Ann and Robert M. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and a pediatric neuro-oncology fellowship within Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children's Hospital.

Media Inquiries:

Katie Ullman

Phone: 646-483-3984

[email protected]

SOURCE Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone